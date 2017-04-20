Colorful, glittery and incredibly unique, Prince's fashion choices defined the the iconic pop star.

From concert outfits to street style to a slew of memorable pantsuits, the legendary musician always made a statement with his clothing.

As fans around the world mark the first anniversary of the musicians passing on Friday, take a look back at his impressive wardrobe.

This 1999 glittery outfit

Only Prince could out-bling a "Diamonds Are Forever" event. On June 9, 1999, he attended a De Beers and Versace charity event with is wife, Mayte. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / SInead Lynch )

This blue suit alongside Beyoncé

If anyone could stand out next to Queen Bey, it was the one and only Prince. He performs with Beyoncé on Feb. 8, 2004 during the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frank Micelotta)

This clever disguise

We saw him through those tricky, edgy geometric glasses. Prince wears a wig, sunglasses, and a false goatee on July 2, 2004, during the opening act of the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen )

An all-white hooded creation

Prince never failed to leave room for a statement-making accessory. On Jan. 9, 2005, he presents an award during the People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

This colorful Super Bowl look

Try mixing this many colors, and let us know if your look comes out this flawless. Prince performs on Feb. 4, 2007, during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

This uber chic all-white outfit

That. Leopard. Guitar. Strap. Prince performs June 1, 2007, during the NCLR ALMA Awards at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images for NCLR / Kevin Winter)

A cozy look for Coachella

This cozy-chic look leaves us wondering how the icon would have embraced this year's Coachella fashion. Prince performs on April 26, 2008, during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

This sunny yellow suit

The perfectly matched yellow boots pull this look together. Musician and composer, Prince, leaves the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on Feb. 25, 2007, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Mainz )

As a glamorous geisha

That lifetime achievement awards was for fashion perfection, right? Prince accepts a lifetime achievement award on June 7, 2010, during the BET Awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

A magnificent light blue embroidered suit

Prince knew all eyes would be on him, even as a presenter. Prince presents an award on March 4, 2011, during the NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards / Kevin Winter)

This psychedelic pajamas

Sometimes it's all about the comfort. Prince performs with singer Mary J. Blige on Sept. 22, 2012, during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Credit: Getty Images for Clear Channel / Isaac Brekken)

This '60s throwback teal turtleneck

This was so close to becoming the turtleneck pantsuit of our dreams. Prince performs on May 19, 2013, during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller )

This too cool to care tennis match look

Prince's zero effort look easily trumped your classiest attire. On June 2, 2014, Prince attends a French Tennis Open match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Patrick Kovarick )

2015's Grammy tangerine ensemble

Let us not be too distracted to notice that sparkle, though. Prince presents the album of the year award on Feb. 8, 2015, during the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian )

This golden treasure

Where can we get a pair of those third-eye sunglasses? Prince presents the Soul and R&B album award on Nov. 22, 2015, during the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

This hard-core glitzy suit

Try to find one accessory that wasn't completely blinged out in this look. Prince speaks Jan. 11, 2015, during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Paul Drinkwater)