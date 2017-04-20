Colorful, glittery and incredibly unique, Prince's fashion choices defined the the iconic pop star.
From concert outfits to street style to a slew of memorable pantsuits, the legendary musician always made a statement with his clothing.
As fans around the world mark the first anniversary of the musicians passing on Friday, take a look back at his impressive wardrobe.
This 1999 glittery outfit
This blue suit alongside Beyoncé
This clever disguise
ADVERTISEMENT
An all-white hooded creation
This colorful Super Bowl look
This uber chic all-white outfit
A cozy look for Coachella
This sunny yellow suit
ADVERTISEMENT
As a glamorous geisha
A magnificent light blue embroidered suit
This psychedelic pajamas
This '60s throwback teal turtleneck
This too cool to care tennis match look
ADVERTISEMENT