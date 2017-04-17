We remember them for their portrayals of favorite characters — Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) — and the music that will remain in rotation — George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Mose Allison. For the movies they helmed (Garry Marshall), the books they wrote ("The Exorcist" author William Peter Blatty) and sports history they made (Muhammad Ali). For the astronomical highs they reached (John Glenn), and the social change they were a part of (Norma McCorvey).

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.

Allan Holdsworth

Guitarist Allan Holdsworth died on April 16, 2017, according to a Facebook post by his daughter, Louise Holdsworth. He was 70. The British rock and jazz musician was best known for his work with the bands Soft Machine and Gong. (Credit: Getty Images for NAMM / Jesse Grant)

Charlie Murphy

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, a Brooklyn native, died in his sleep at a New York City hospital on April 12, 2017, suffering from leukemia. He was 57. Murphy, whose younger brother is actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show." (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

John Warren Geils Jr.

John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J. Geils Band, died in his Massachusetts home on April 11, 2017. He was 71. Geils Jr. was known for the '80s hits "Love Stinks" and "Centerfold." (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson)

Don Rickles

Don Rickles died as a result of kidney failure, his publicist said on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Queens-born comedian was 90.

Chuck Barris

Chuck Barris, a game show creator known for "The Dating Game," ''The Newlywed Game" and "The Gong Show," died on March 21, 2017. He was 87. According to his publicist, he died of natural causes at his home in Palisades in Rockland County. Barris was perhaps known best as the creator and face of "The Gong Show," which aired from 1976 to 1980. (Credit: Getty Images / Amanda Edwards)

David Rockefeller

Billionaire David Rockefeller, the onetime head of Chase Mahattan Corp. and the head of the famous Rockefeller family, did of congestive heart failure at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York, a spokesman said in a statement. He was 101. (Credit: Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

Jimmy Breslin

Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was 88. Breslin, of Queens, chronicled New York City for more than 60 years. (Credit: Alan Raia)

Chuck Berry

Rock 'n' roll songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry died at age 90 on March 18, 2017, in his home in Missouri, St. Charles County police said. Berry was considered one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll. (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy Hiatt)

Robert Osborne

Robert Osborne, known best as the host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6, 2017. He was 84. TCM's general manager Jennifer Dorian released a statement saying, "Robert's contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time." (Credit: Reuters )

Tommy Page

Singer and music executive Tommy Page died on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the age of 46. Page's top hit featuring New Kids on the Block, "I'll Be Your Everything," topped music charts in the early '90s. While the cause of death is unclear, friends believe it was an apparent suicide, according to Billboard. (Credit: Getty Images for Pandora / Araya Diaz)

Bill Paxton

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 due to surgery complications, a family representative announced on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk )

Alan Colmes

Fox News host Alan Colmes died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after a brief illness. He was 66. Colmes co-hosted the long-running "Hannity and Colmes" with Sean Hannity. The program helped launch Fox News Channel in October 1996. (Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)

Norma McCorvey

Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, died at age 69 on Feb. 18, 2017, Reuters reports. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

Al Jarreau

Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits included "We're in This Love Together" and "Moonlighting," died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. He was 76. (Credit: Getty Images / Mauricio Santana)

Richard Hatch

Actor Richard Hatch died on Feb. 7, 2017, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager confirmed. He was 71. Hatch was best known for his role of Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series. He also starred in "All My Children" in 1971. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Gries )

Frank Pellegrino

Actor Frank Pellegrino, with notable roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," lost a battle with lung cancer on Feb. 1, 2017 at the age of 72. Pellegrino also co-owned the infamous Italian restaurant, Rao's, located in East Harlem. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

John Hurt

Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in "The Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express," died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Jan. 28, 2017. Hurt, 77, was also known for his role of Mr. Ollivander in "Harry Potter." (Credit: Getty Images / Zunino Celotto)

Mary Tyler Moore

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Moore, a Brooklyn native, was known best for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Ordinary People" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She was 80. (Credit: Getty Images )

Miguel Ferrer

Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19, 2017, at age 61, of cancer, Deadline has reported. Ferrer, the son of Rosemary Clooney (and, hence, a cousin of George Clooney), was known most recently for the role of Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles," though he was also beloved for playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfeld on "Twin Peaks," a character he reprised for the David Lynch-led reboot. His filmography includes "RoboCop," "The Man Who Wasn't There" and "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Eugene Cernan

Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon, died at age 82, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP )

Dick Gautier

"Get Smart" actor Dick Gautier died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at age 85. Gautier was known for his role in Broadway's "Bye Bye Birdie," but also starred in the "Charlie's Angels" TV series and "Fun With Dick and Jane." (Credit: Getty Images for Pantages Theatre / Angela Weiss)

William Peter Blatty

New York City-native William Peter Blatty died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. He was 89. Blatty, author of the 1970 novel "The Exorcist," was also the director of "The Ninth Configuration" and "The Exorcist III." (Credit: EPA / Jim Lo Scalzo)

William Christopher

William Christopher, far right, died on Dec. 31, 2016, at his home in Pasadena, Calif., according to his agent. He was 84. Christopher, who was best known for his role as Father Mulcahy in "M*A*S*H," was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months ago, his agent said. (Credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Debbie Reynolds

Actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, just one day after the death of her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds, best known for her starring roles in "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," was 84. Family sources initially reported that Reynolds suffered a stroke. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Carrie Fisher

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, five days after she had a heart attack while in-flight. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ricky Harris

Ricky Harris, the actor who starred in "Everyone Hates Chris" and "Heat," died on Dec. 26, 2016. He was 54. (Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris)

George Michael

George Michael, the British pop singer who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham!, died at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, his publicist said. He was 53. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor died at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, 2016. Gabor was perhaps best known for her nine marriages throughout her life. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Kim Kulish )

Craig Sager

Craig Sager, a television sports broadcaster known for wearing flamboyant outfits as he interviewed coaches and players during decades as an NBA sideline reporter, died on Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Credit: Getty Images Sports / Ezra Shaw)

Alan Thicke

The patriarch of "Growing Pains" -- and the real-life dad of singer Robin Thicke -- Alan Thicke died at age 69 on Dec. 13, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images)

John Glenn

John Glenn, a former U.S. astronaut and senator, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. He was 95. (Credit: Getty Images )

Ron Glass

Ron Glass, known for his breakout role in "Barney Miller," set in an NYPD station, died on Nov. 25, 2016, his rep confirmed. The actor, who also starred in "Firefly" as Shepherd Derrial Book, was 71. (Credit: Getty Images )

Florence Henderson

Florence Henderson, who played beloved mom Carol Brady on 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," died on Nov. 24, 2016. She was 82. Her manager said she died with friends and family by her side but did not reveal a cause of death. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Mose Allison

Jazz pianist Mose Allison died Nov. 15, 2016, at the age of 89. The 1950s piano player's fame spiked in the '60s when he became known as a singer-songwriter. His songs were covered by many artists, including The Who, who recorded his "Parchman Farm," and Elvis Costello, who recorded "Everybody Cryin' Mercy." He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006. (Credit: Newsday / Michael E. Ach)

Gwen Ifill

Journalist Gwen Ifill died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016, at age 61, according to PBS. Ifill was the co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour" for more than a decade. "I am very sad to tell you that our dear friend and beloved colleague Gwen Ifill passed away today in hospice care in Washington," WETA chief Sharon Percy Rockefeller said in a memo. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert-Pool)

Leon Russell

Leon Russell, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, died on Nov. 13, 2016, at age 74, a post on his website read. The artist wrote and performed the 1971 hit "A Song for You," and collaborated with numerous artists including the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and Elton John. (Credit: Getty Images )

Robert Vaughn

The New York City-born actor Robert Vaughn died on Nov. 11 from leukemia, according to his manager. Though best known for playing Napoleon Solo in the '60s spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," his television resume is a long read, including "The A Team," "Murder, She Wrote" and "One Life to Live." His filmic credits include the original "Magnificent Seven," "Bullitt" and, fondly for many Gen Xers, "Pootie Tang." (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain)

Leonard Cohen

Songwriter Leonard Cohen began his storied career as a poet and novelist, transitioning to music in 1966 after moving to New York. "Hallelujah" may be his most well-known song, but even casual fans of his folk-infused rock know his "Suzanne," "Bird on a Wire" and "So Long, Marianne," among many others. Cohen died at age 82, per a statement posted on his Facebook page late on Nov. 10, 2016. (Credit: AFP / GettyImages / Nicholas Maeterlinck)

Janet Reno

Janet Reno, the first female attorney general, died at age 78 on Nov. 7, 2016. Reno served under former President Bill Clinton between 1993 and 2001. She died in Miami from complications of Parkinson's disease. (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Sloan)

Pete Burns

Pete Burns, the frontman for '80s British pop band Dead or Alive, died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 24, 2016. He was 57. Burns, who was known for his androgynous look, performed hits including "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." (Credit: Getty Images )

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer was a golf great, a legend who dominated the sport and had fans who called themselves "Arnie's Army." He died on Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87. Pictured, Palmer swings during the British Open n St. Andrews, Scotland, in July 1978. (Credit: Getty Images; Allsport)

Jose Fernandez

Jose Fernandez, a pitcher for the Miami Marlins,

Jose Fernandez, a pitcher for the Miami Marlins, died in a boat crash early morning on Sept. 25, 2016, at the age of 24.

"The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the loss of Jose Fernandez," the Major League Baseball team said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time."

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Foldy )

Bill Nunn

Actor Bill Nunn, who memorably portrayed Radio Raheem in Spike Lee's Brooklyn-centric "Do the Right Thing," died Sept. 24, 2016, at age 62. Nunn was also in Lee's "School Daze" and "Mo' Better Blues," and more recently played Robbie Robertson in "Spider-Man."

Lee posted this remembrance on Instagram: "My dear friend, my dear Morehouse brother -- da great actor Bill Nunn as most of you know him as Radio Raheem passed away this morning in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Long live Bill Nunn. Radio Raheen is now resting in power. Radio Raheem will always be fighting da powers dat be. May God watch over Bill Nunn."

(Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt)

Edward Albee

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, whose provocative and often brutal look at American life in works such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" earned him a reputation as one of the greatest American dramatists, died on Sept. 16, 2016, at his home in Montauk, New York, his personal assistant said. He was 88. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder, star of "Blazing Saddles" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," died on Aug. 29, 2016, his family said in a statement. He was 83. Wilder died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to the statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)

Steven Hill

Steven Hill, who played District Attorney Adam Schiff on NBC's "Law & Order," died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2016. (Credit: NBC / James Sorensen)

Lou Pearlman

Lou Pearlman, the creator of 'NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, died at 62 on Aug. 19, 2016, in prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. A cause of death was not immediately clear. Pearlman was serving a 25-year sentence for swindling banks and investors out of more than $300 million. (Credit: Getty Images / Lawrence Lucier)

Arthur Hiller

Canadian film director Arthur Hiller died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at age 92, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said. Hiller directed more than 30 films, including 1970's "Love Story" starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Shugerman)

Kenny Baker

"Star Wars" actor Kenny Baker, who played the robot R2-D2 in six of the films, has died his family confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81, and had suffered from a long illness, a relative said. The photo is from May 25, 2007. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys)

David Huddleston

David Huddleston, the actor who played "The Big Lebowski," died on Aug. 2, 2016. The character actor was 85 and died of kidney and lung disease in Santa Fe, N.M. He was a guest star on several popular TV shows, including "Walker Texas Ranger," "Murder, She Wrote," "Gilmore Girls" and "The West Wing" and is well-known for his portrayal of the grandfather on "The Wonder Years." (Credit: Getty Images / Bennett Raglin)
