We remember them for their portrayals of favorite characters -- Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke), Carol Brady (Florence Henderson), Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn) -- and the music that will remain in rotation -- George Michael, Leonard Cohen, David Bowie and Prince. For the movies they helmed (Garry Marshall) and sports history they made (Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer). For the astronomical highs they reached (John Glenn).

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more celebrities we've recently said goodbye to.

Carrie Fisher "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, five days after she had a heart attack while in-flight. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images) "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, five days after she had a heart attack while in-flight. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ricky Harris Ricky Harris, the actor who starred in "Everyone Hates Chris" and "Heat," died on Dec. 26, 2016. He was 54. (Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris) Ricky Harris, the actor who starred in "Everyone Hates Chris" and "Heat," died on Dec. 26, 2016. He was 54. (Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris)

George Michael George Michael, the British pop singer who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham!, died at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, his publicist said. He was 53. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto) George Michael, the British pop singer who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham!, died at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, his publicist said. He was 53. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Zsa Zsa Gabor Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor, right, died at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, 2016. Gabor was perhaps best known for her nine marriages throughout her life. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner ) Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor, right, died at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, 2016. Gabor was perhaps best known for her nine marriages throughout her life. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner )

Craig Sager Craig Sager, a television sports broadcaster known for wearing flamboyant outfits as he interviewed coaches and players during decades as an NBA sideline reporter, died on Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Credit: Getty Images Sports / Ezra Shaw) Craig Sager, a television sports broadcaster known for wearing flamboyant outfits as he interviewed coaches and players during decades as an NBA sideline reporter, died on Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Credit: Getty Images Sports / Ezra Shaw)

Alan Thicke The patriarch of "Growing Pains" -- and the real-life dad of singer Robin Thicke -- Alan Thicke died at age 69 on Dec. 13, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images) The patriarch of "Growing Pains" -- and the real-life dad of singer Robin Thicke -- Alan Thicke died at age 69 on Dec. 13, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images)

John Glenn John Glenn, a former U.S. astronaut and senator, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. He was 95. (Credit: Getty Images ) John Glenn, a former U.S. astronaut and senator, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. He was 95. (Credit: Getty Images )

Ron Glass Ron Glass, known for his breakout role in "Barney Miller," set in an NYPD station, died on Nov. 25, 2016, his rep confirmed. The actor, who also starred in "Firefly" as Shepherd Derrial Book, was 71. (Credit: Getty Images ) Ron Glass, known for his breakout role in "Barney Miller," set in an NYPD station, died on Nov. 25, 2016, his rep confirmed. The actor, who also starred in "Firefly" as Shepherd Derrial Book, was 71. (Credit: Getty Images )

Florence Henderson Florence Henderson, who played beloved mom Carol Brady on 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," died on Nov. 24, 2016. She was 82. Her manager said she died with friends and family by her side but did not reveal a cause of death. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) Florence Henderson, who played beloved mom Carol Brady on 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," died on Nov. 24, 2016. She was 82. Her manager said she died with friends and family by her side but did not reveal a cause of death. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Mose Allison Jazz pianist Mose Allison died Nov. 15, 2016, at the age of 89. The 1950s piano player's fame spiked in the '60s when he became known as a singer-songwriter. His songs were covered by many artists, including The Who, who recorded his "Parchman Farm," and Elvis Costello, who recorded "Everybody Cryin' Mercy." He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006. (Credit: Newsday / Michael E. Ach) Jazz pianist Mose Allison died Nov. 15, 2016, at the age of 89. The 1950s piano player's fame spiked in the '60s when he became known as a singer-songwriter. His songs were covered by many artists, including The Who, who recorded his "Parchman Farm," and Elvis Costello, who recorded "Everybody Cryin' Mercy." He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006. (Credit: Newsday / Michael E. Ach)

Gwen Ifill Journalist Gwen Ifill died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016, at age 61, according to PBS. Ifill was the co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour" for more than a decade. "I am very sad to tell you that our dear friend and beloved colleague Gwen Ifill passed away today in hospice care in Washington," WETA chief Sharon Percy Rockefeller said in a memo. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert-Pool) Journalist Gwen Ifill died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016, at age 61, according to PBS. Ifill was the co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour" for more than a decade. "I am very sad to tell you that our dear friend and beloved colleague Gwen Ifill passed away today in hospice care in Washington," WETA chief Sharon Percy Rockefeller said in a memo. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert-Pool)

Leon Russell Leon Russell, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, died on Nov. 13, 2016, at age 74, a post on his website read. The artist wrote and performed the 1971 hit "A Song for You," and collaborated with numerous artists including the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and Elton John. (Credit: Getty Images ) Leon Russell, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, died on Nov. 13, 2016, at age 74, a post on his website read. The artist wrote and performed the 1971 hit "A Song for You," and collaborated with numerous artists including the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan and Elton John. (Credit: Getty Images )

Robert Vaughn The New York City-born actor Robert Vaughn died on Nov. 11 from leukemia, according to his manager. Though best known for playing Napoleon Solo in the '60s spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," his television resume is a long read, including "The A Team," "Murder, She Wrote" and "One Life to Live." His filmic credits include the original "Magnificent Seven," "Bullitt" and, fondly for many Gen Xers, "Pootie Tang." (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain) The New York City-born actor Robert Vaughn died on Nov. 11 from leukemia, according to his manager. Though best known for playing Napoleon Solo in the '60s spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," his television resume is a long read, including "The A Team," "Murder, She Wrote" and "One Life to Live." His filmic credits include the original "Magnificent Seven," "Bullitt" and, fondly for many Gen Xers, "Pootie Tang." (Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain)

Leonard Cohen Songwriter Leonard Cohen began his storied career as a poet and novelist, transitioning to music in 1966 after moving to New York. "Hallelujah" may be his most well-known song, but even casual fans of his folk-infused rock know his "Suzanne," "Bird on a Wire" and "So Long, Marianne," among many others. Cohen died at age 82, per a statement posted on his Facebook page late on Nov. 10, 2016. (Credit: AFP / GettyImages / Nicholas Maeterlinck) Songwriter Leonard Cohen began his storied career as a poet and novelist, transitioning to music in 1966 after moving to New York. "Hallelujah" may be his most well-known song, but even casual fans of his folk-infused rock know his "Suzanne," "Bird on a Wire" and "So Long, Marianne," among many others. Cohen died at age 82, per a statement posted on his Facebook page late on Nov. 10, 2016. (Credit: AFP / GettyImages / Nicholas Maeterlinck)

Janet Reno Janet Reno, the first female attorney general, died at age 78 on Nov. 7, 2016. Reno served under former President Bill Clinton between 1993 and 2001. She died in Miami from complications of Parkinson's disease. (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Sloan) Janet Reno, the first female attorney general, died at age 78 on Nov. 7, 2016. Reno served under former President Bill Clinton between 1993 and 2001. She died in Miami from complications of Parkinson's disease. (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Sloan)

Pete Burns Pete Burns, the frontman for '80s British pop band Dead or Alive, died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 24, 2016. He was 57. Burns, who was known for his androgynous look, performed hits including "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." (Credit: Getty Images ) Pete Burns, the frontman for '80s British pop band Dead or Alive, died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 24, 2016. He was 57. Burns, who was known for his androgynous look, performed hits including "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." (Credit: Getty Images )

Arnold Palmer Arnold Palmer was a golf great, a legend who dominated the sport and had fans who called themselves "Arnie's Army." He died on Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87. Pictured, Palmer swings during the British Open n St. Andrews, Scotland, in July 1978. (Credit: Getty Images; Allsport) Arnold Palmer was a golf great, a legend who dominated the sport and had fans who called themselves "Arnie's Army." He died on Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87. Pictured, Palmer swings during the British Open n St. Andrews, Scotland, in July 1978. (Credit: Getty Images; Allsport)

Jose Fernandez Jose Fernandez, a pitcher for the Miami Marlins, died in a boat crash early morning on Sept. 25, 2016, at the age of 24. "The Miami Marlins organization is devastated by the loss of Jose Fernandez," the Major League Baseball team said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time." (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Foldy )

Bill Nunn Actor Bill Nunn, who memorably portrayed Radio Raheem in Spike Lee's Brooklyn-centric "Do the Right Thing," died Sept. 24, 2016, at age 62. Nunn was also in Lee's "School Daze" and "Mo' Better Blues," and more recently played Robbie Robertson in "Spider-Man." Lee posted this remembrance on Instagram: "My dear friend, my dear Morehouse brother -- da great actor Bill Nunn as most of you know him as Radio Raheem passed away this morning in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Long live Bill Nunn. Radio Raheen is now resting in power. Radio Raheem will always be fighting da powers dat be. May God watch over Bill Nunn." (Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt)

Edward Albee Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, whose provocative and often brutal look at American life in works such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" earned him a reputation as one of the greatest American dramatists, died on Sept. 16, 2016, at his home in Montauk, New York, his personal assistant said. He was 88. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin) Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, whose provocative and often brutal look at American life in works such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" earned him a reputation as one of the greatest American dramatists, died on Sept. 16, 2016, at his home in Montauk, New York, his personal assistant said. He was 88. (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)

Gene Wilder Gene Wilder, star of "Blazing Saddles" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," died on Aug. 29, 2016, his family said in a statement. He was 83. Wilder died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to the statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini) Gene Wilder, star of "Blazing Saddles" and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," died on Aug. 29, 2016, his family said in a statement. He was 83. Wilder died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to the statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)

Steven Hill Steven Hill, who played District Attorney Adam Schiff on NBC's "Law & Order," died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2016. (Credit: NBC / James Sorensen) Steven Hill, who played District Attorney Adam Schiff on NBC's "Law & Order," died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2016. (Credit: NBC / James Sorensen)

Lou Pearlman Lou Pearlman, the creator of 'NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, died at 62 on Aug. 19, 2016, in prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. A cause of death was not immediately clear. Pearlman was serving a 25-year sentence for swindling banks and investors out of more than $300 million. (Credit: Getty Images / Lawrence Lucier) Lou Pearlman, the creator of 'NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, died at 62 on Aug. 19, 2016, in prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. A cause of death was not immediately clear. Pearlman was serving a 25-year sentence for swindling banks and investors out of more than $300 million. (Credit: Getty Images / Lawrence Lucier)

Arthur Hiller Canadian film director Arthur Hiller died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at age 92, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said. Hiller directed more than 30 films, including 1970's "Love Story" starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Shugerman) Canadian film director Arthur Hiller died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at age 92, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said. Hiller directed more than 30 films, including 1970's "Love Story" starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Shugerman)

Kenny Baker "Star Wars" actor Kenny Baker, who played the robot R2-D2 in six of the films, has died his family confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81, and had suffered from a long illness, a relative said. The photo is from May 25, 2007. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys) "Star Wars" actor Kenny Baker, who played the robot R2-D2 in six of the films, has died his family confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81, and had suffered from a long illness, a relative said. The photo is from May 25, 2007. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Gabriel Bouys)

John Saunders John Saunders, one of ESPN's most visible and well-liked on-air personalities, died on Aug. 10, 2016, at age 61. ESPN Network did not provide a cause of death. "He was one of the most significant and influential members of the ESPN family," ESPN president John Skipper said. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard ) John Saunders, one of ESPN's most visible and well-liked on-air personalities, died on Aug. 10, 2016, at age 61. ESPN Network did not provide a cause of death. "He was one of the most significant and influential members of the ESPN family," ESPN president John Skipper said. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard )

Garry Marshall Garry Marshall, creator of "Happy Days and "The Odd Couple," died on Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at the age of 81, according to a statement from his publicist. Marshall died from complications of pneumonia after a stroke, his representative told USA Today. He also directed "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries." (Credit: Getty Images for TV Land / Joe Scarnici) Garry Marshall, creator of "Happy Days and "The Odd Couple," died on Tuesday, July 19, 2016 at the age of 81, according to a statement from his publicist. Marshall died from complications of pneumonia after a stroke, his representative told USA Today. He also directed "Pretty Woman" and "The Princess Diaries." (Credit: Getty Images for TV Land / Joe Scarnici)

Michael Cimino Michael Cimino, the Academy Award-winning director behind 1978's Vietnam War film "The Deer Hunter," died at age 77. The director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, tweeted the news on July 2, 2016. A New York City native, Cimino made eight movies during his film career, including 1980's "Heaven's Gate" and his debut, "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," in 1974. (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole) Michael Cimino, the Academy Award-winning director behind 1978's Vietnam War film "The Deer Hunter," died at age 77. The director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, tweeted the news on July 2, 2016. A New York City native, Cimino made eight movies during his film career, including 1980's "Heaven's Gate" and his debut, "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," in 1974. (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole)

Elie Wiesel A prolific author, Noble Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel was born in 1928 in Romania. He died at age 87 on July 2, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images) A prolific author, Noble Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel was born in 1928 in Romania. He died at age 87 on July 2, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pat Summitt Pat Summitt died on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at the age of 64, the University of Tennessee said. She was the winningest coach in U.S. Division I college basketball history. Summitt, who coached the University of Tennessee's Lady Vols women's team, announced in August 2011 that she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Pat Summitt died on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at the age of 64, the University of Tennessee said. She was the winningest coach in U.S. Division I college basketball history. Summitt, who coached the University of Tennessee's Lady Vols women's team, announced in August 2011 that she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Bill Cunningham Bill Cunningham, a well-known New York Times fashion photographer, died at age 87, the newspaper said on Saturday, June 25, 2016. Cunningham, known for his shots of emerging trends on the streets of New York City, died after being hospitalized for a stroke, the newspaper said. He worked for the Times for nearly 40 years, operating "as a dedicated chronicler of fashion and as an unlikely cultural anthropologist," according to the newspaper. (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole) Bill Cunningham, a well-known New York Times fashion photographer, died at age 87, the newspaper said on Saturday, June 25, 2016. Cunningham, known for his shots of emerging trends on the streets of New York City, died after being hospitalized for a stroke, the newspaper said. He worked for the Times for nearly 40 years, operating "as a dedicated chronicler of fashion and as an unlikely cultural anthropologist," according to the newspaper. (Credit: Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole)

Anton Yelchin Actor Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in two "Star Trek" movies, was killed on June 19, 2016, when his car rolled and pinned him against a wall at his Los Angeles home, police said. He was 27. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Actor Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in two "Star Trek" movies, was killed on June 19, 2016, when his car rolled and pinned him against a wall at his Los Angeles home, police said. He was 27. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Christina Grimmie Former "Voice" contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs at a concert in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016, cops said. The gunman then killed himself, according to police. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Former "Voice" contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs at a concert in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2016, cops said. The gunman then killed himself, according to police. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Gordie Howe Hockey legend Gordie Howe died at age 88, the Detroit Red Wings announced on Friday, June 10, 2016. The 23-time NHL All-Star led Detroit to four Stanley Cup titles before retiring in 1980. (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Wolowicz) Hockey legend Gordie Howe died at age 88, the Detroit Red Wings announced on Friday, June 10, 2016. The 23-time NHL All-Star led Detroit to four Stanley Cup titles before retiring in 1980. (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Wolowicz)

Muhammad Ali Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali died on Friday, June 3, 2016, at an undisclosed hospital in the Phoenix area. The self-proclaimed "Greatest of All Time" was 74 years old. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images ) Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali died on Friday, June 3, 2016, at an undisclosed hospital in the Phoenix area. The self-proclaimed "Greatest of All Time" was 74 years old. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images )

Alan Young Actor Alan Young, who played Wilbur Post opposite a talking horse on the 1960s sitcom "Mr. Ed," died on May 19, 2016. He was 96 years old. Young was among the stars of the 1961 film "The Time Machine," as well as the voice of animated character Scrooge McDuck. (Credit: Getty Images / John M. Heller) Actor Alan Young, who played Wilbur Post opposite a talking horse on the 1960s sitcom "Mr. Ed," died on May 19, 2016. He was 96 years old. Young was among the stars of the 1961 film "The Time Machine," as well as the voice of animated character Scrooge McDuck. (Credit: Getty Images / John M. Heller)

Morley Safer Morley Safer, former "60 Minutes" correspondent/co-host, died at age 84, CBS announced on Thursday, May 19, 2016. After joining "60 Minutes" in December 1970 in the show's third season, he retired just a week before his death. He was known for both celebrity interviews and investigative pieces on injustice and worldwide issues. (Credit: Getty Images / Fernando Leon) Morley Safer, former "60 Minutes" correspondent/co-host, died at age 84, CBS announced on Thursday, May 19, 2016. After joining "60 Minutes" in December 1970 in the show's third season, he retired just a week before his death. He was known for both celebrity interviews and investigative pieces on injustice and worldwide issues. (Credit: Getty Images / Fernando Leon)

Prince Prince, the singer and musician, died April 21, 2016, at age 57. His body was found at his Paisley Park studios, located in Chanhassen, Minn., the Carver County Sheriff's Office tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci) Prince, the singer and musician, died April 21, 2016, at age 57. His body was found at his Paisley Park studios, located in Chanhassen, Minn., the Carver County Sheriff's Office tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci)

Chyna Former professional wrestler and reality TV personality Chyna was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home on April 20, 2016, police said. She was 46 years old. (Credit: Getty Images) Former professional wrestler and reality TV personality Chyna was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home on April 20, 2016, police said. She was 46 years old. (Credit: Getty Images)

Doris Roberts Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role as Marie Barone on the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," died on April 17, 2016 at 90. She won five Emmys during her career, four of which were for her work on "Everybody Loves Raymond." (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Scarnici) Actress Doris Roberts, best known for her role as Marie Barone on the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," died on April 17, 2016 at 90. She won five Emmys during her career, four of which were for her work on "Everybody Loves Raymond." (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Scarnici)

Merle Haggard Country music star Merle Haggard died on April 6, 2016 of pneumonia. Haggard, who passed away on his 79th birthday, was known for hits like "Mama Tried." (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Country music star Merle Haggard died on April 6, 2016 of pneumonia. Haggard, who passed away on his 79th birthday, was known for hits like "Mama Tried." (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Patty Duke Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a teenager for "The Miracle Worker," died at the age of 69 on Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis. The actress' long career included her own television show, "The Patty Duke Show," and the Neely O'Hara role in "The Valley of the Dolls." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a teenager for "The Miracle Worker," died at the age of 69 on Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis. The actress' long career included her own television show, "The Patty Duke Show," and the Neely O'Hara role in "The Valley of the Dolls." (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Earl Hamner Earl Hamner, the creator of TV's "The Waltons" and "Falcon Crest," died at age 92 on March 24, 2016. (Credit: TNS) Earl Hamner, the creator of TV's "The Waltons" and "Falcon Crest," died at age 92 on March 24, 2016. (Credit: TNS)

Garry Shandling Comedian Garry Shandling, the star of HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and Showtime's "It's Garry Shandling's Show" has died at age 66. Shandling suffered an apparent heart attack, his publicist, Alan Nierob, told Reuters. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Comedian Garry Shandling, the star of HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show" and Showtime's "It's Garry Shandling's Show" has died at age 66. Shandling suffered an apparent heart attack, his publicist, Alan Nierob, told Reuters. (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Phife Dawg Rapper Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest died early Wednesday morning, according to Rolling Stone. He was 45. (Credit: Invision / Brian Ach) Rapper Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest died early Wednesday morning, according to Rolling Stone. He was 45. (Credit: Invision / Brian Ach)

Rob Ford Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, notorious for smoking crack while in office, died at the age of 46 on Tuesday, March 22, 2016, his office said. Ford had been struggling with cancer since September 2014 when the diagnosis forced him to end his re-election campaign for mayor. (Credit: Getty Images) Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, notorious for smoking crack while in office, died at the age of 46 on Tuesday, March 22, 2016, his office said. Ford had been struggling with cancer since September 2014 when the diagnosis forced him to end his re-election campaign for mayor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Frank Sinatra Jr. Frank Sinatra Jr., son of Frank Sinatra and a singer himself, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. His sister Nancy Sinatra announced he had died of cardiac arrest on her official Facebook page. He was 72. (Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay) Frank Sinatra Jr., son of Frank Sinatra and a singer himself, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. His sister Nancy Sinatra announced he had died of cardiac arrest on her official Facebook page. He was 72. (Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay)

Keith Emerson The founding member of prog rockers Emerson, Lake and Palmer has died at age 71. Per a statement from the band, Emerson died at home in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) The founding member of prog rockers Emerson, Lake and Palmer has died at age 71. Per a statement from the band, Emerson died at home in Los Angeles. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Sir George Martin "Fifth Beatle" Sir George Martin died on March 8, 2016 at the age of 90. The wildly successful producer had more than 50 No. 1 hit records in the U.S. and Britain. Pictured: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Sir George Martin and producer Giles Martin accept the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album award for 'Love' onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards on Feb.10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) "Fifth Beatle" Sir George Martin died on March 8, 2016 at the age of 90. The wildly successful producer had more than 50 No. 1 hit records in the U.S. and Britain. Pictured: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Sir George Martin and producer Giles Martin accept the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album award for 'Love' onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards on Feb.10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Nancy Reagan Former first lady Nancy Reagan died on March 6, 2016, at age 94. (Credit: Getty Images) Former first lady Nancy Reagan died on March 6, 2016, at age 94. (Credit: Getty Images)

George Kennedy Actor George Kennedy, who starred in "Cool Hand Luke" and "Airport," died at 91, media outlets reported on Feb. 29, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor George Kennedy, who starred in "Cool Hand Luke" and "Airport," died at 91, media outlets reported on Feb. 29, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Umberto Eco The Italian author Umberto Eco died on Feb. 19, 2016, at age 84. The European intellectual saw his acclaim move from academic circles to the world at large in 1980 with the success of his novel "The Name of the Rose." (Credit: EPA / Arno Burgi) The Italian author Umberto Eco died on Feb. 19, 2016, at age 84. The European intellectual saw his acclaim move from academic circles to the world at large in 1980 with the success of his novel "The Name of the Rose." (Credit: EPA / Arno Burgi)

Harper Lee Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016. She was 89. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016. She was 89. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola "Mob Wives" star and Brooklyn native Angela Raiola, better known as "Big Ang," died on Feb. 18, 2016, after battling cancer. She was 55 years old. (Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant) "Mob Wives" star and Brooklyn native Angela Raiola, better known as "Big Ang," died on Feb. 18, 2016, after battling cancer. She was 55 years old. (Credit: Getty Images / Robin Marchant)

Antonin Scalia Antonin Scalia, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice, died at age 79 on Feb. 13, 2016. According to the San Antonio News-Express, Scalia died of natural causes. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan, Scalia began serving the nation's top court in 1986. (Credit: EPA / Peter Foley) Antonin Scalia, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice, died at age 79 on Feb. 13, 2016. According to the San Antonio News-Express, Scalia died of natural causes. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan, Scalia began serving the nation's top court in 1986. (Credit: EPA / Peter Foley)

Maurice White Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White died on Feb. 3, 2016, at age 74. The R&B funk band was known for huge disco-era hits including "September," "Shining Star" and "Boogie Wonderland." White died at home in Los Angeles. Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White died on Feb. 3, 2016, at age 74. The R&B funk band was known for huge disco-era hits including "September," "Shining Star" and "Boogie Wonderland." White died at home in Los Angeles.

Glenn Frey Founding Eagles member Glenn Frey died Jan. 18, 2016, due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, the band said. He was 67. (Credit: EPA / Franco Greco) Founding Eagles member Glenn Frey died Jan. 18, 2016, due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, the band said. He was 67. (Credit: EPA / Franco Greco)

Alan Rickman British actor Alan Rickman's death was announced on Jan. 14, 2016. He died after a battle with cancer at the age of 69. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson) British actor Alan Rickman's death was announced on Jan. 14, 2016. He died after a battle with cancer at the age of 69. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)