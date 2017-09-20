We remember them for their comedy routines — Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis — their shows – "Cheers" actor Jay Thomas, "Nashville" star Powers Boothe – the characters they portrayed – the dad in "Home Alone" (John Heard), James Bond (Roger Moore), Batman (Adam West) – the films they helmed ("Rocky" director John Avildsen) – the music that will remain in rotation – Walter Becker, Glen Campbell, Chester Bennington.

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.