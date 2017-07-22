We remember them for their shows – "Nashville" star Powers Boothe – the characters they portrayed – the dad in "Home Alone" (John Heard), James Bond (Roger Moore), Batman (Adam West) – the films they helmed ("Rocky" director John Avildsen) – and the music that will remain in rotation – Chester Bennington, Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell.
Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.
John Heard
Chester Bennington
Martin Landau
George A. Romero
Nelsan Ellis
Joan Lee
Michael Bond
Gabe Pressman
Prodigy
John G. Avildsen
A.R. Gurney
Adam West
Glenne Headly
