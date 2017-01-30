Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in

Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in "The Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express," died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Zunino Celotto)

