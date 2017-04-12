We remember them for their portrayals of favorite characters — Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) — and the music that will remain in rotation — George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Mose Allison. For the movies they helmed (Garry Marshall), the books they wrote ("The Exorcist" author William Peter Blatty) and sports history they made (Muhammad Ali). For the astronomical highs they reached (John Glenn), and the social change they were a part of (Norma McCorvey).

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.