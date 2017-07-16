We remember them for their shows – "Nashville" star Powers Boothe – the characters they portrayed and created – Michael Bond (Paddington Bear), James Bond (Roger Moore), Batman (Adam West) the films they helmed ("Rocky" director John Avildsen) – and the music that will remain in rotation – Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell.

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.

Martin Landau

Brooklyn native Martin Landau died July 15, 2017,
Brooklyn native Martin Landau died July 15, 2017, at age 89, his publicist said. The Oscar-winning actor starred in the 1994 film "Ed Wood" and in the 1960s television series "Mission: Impossible." Landau started his career as a 17-year-old cartoonist at the New York Daily News. He graduated from Brooklyn's James Madison High School with the class of 1946. (Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival / Mike Coppola)

George A. Romero

George A. Romero, director of the 1968 horror
George A. Romero, director of the 1968 horror film "Night of the Living Dead," died July 16, 2017, according to his manager Chris Roe. Romero was 77. According to Roe, he died after battling lung cancer. "Legendary filmmaker George A. Romero passed away on Sunday, July 16, listening to the score of 'The Quiet Man,' one of his all-time favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero at his side," Roe's statement to Deadline read. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Nelsan Ellis

"True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis died July 8, 2017, HBO confirmed. The 39-year-old died due to complications from heart failure. "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis," HBO said in a statement. "Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of 'True Blood.' Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO." Known to fans as Lafayette Reynolds on the vampire series, Ellis also appeared in "The Help," "Elementary," "Get on Up," "Little Boxes" and "The Butler." (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner)

Joan Lee

Joan Lee, wife of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee,
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee, died on July 6, 2017, in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a stroke earlier in the week. She was 93. The former British hat model was married to Lee for 69 years. The couple lived in New York City when Lee started working for Marvel Comics and moved to California in 1981. (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci)

Michael Bond

British children's book author Michael Bond died on
British children's book author Michael Bond died on June 27, 2017, his publisher HarperCollins UK said in a statement. He was 91. The creator of Paddington Bear children's book series died at home "following a short illness," the statement read. The official Paddington Twitter account released a video in tribute to Bond, writing, "Today is a very sad day. Michael Bond CBE will be missed by many." (Credit: Getty Images )

Gabe Pressman

Gabe Pressman, a senior political correspondent with WNBC,
Gabe Pressman, a senior political correspondent with WNBC, died June 23, 2017, according to the network. He was 93. The Bronx native was known as the "dean" of New York TV journalists with a career that spanned more than six decades. Pressman is seen here, moderating a 2002 gubernatorial debate between Carl McCall, left, and Tom Golisano, right. (Credit: Diane Bondareff)

Prodigy

Prodigy, of New York hip-hop group Mobb Deep,
Prodigy, of New York hip-hop group Mobb Deep, died at age 42, his publicist confirmed on June 20, 2017. Prodigy was hospitalized "a few days ago in Vegas" after a performance due to "complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis," according to the statement. His cause of death is not yet known. Nas was among the first to react to the news on Instagram, writing "QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever." (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder)

John G. Avildsen

Oscar-winning director John G. Avildsen, who led a
Oscar-winning director John G. Avildsen, who led a sweep of the 1977 Academy Awards (including nabbing a best director statue) with "Rocky," died on June 16, 2017. Also known for "The Karate Kid," Avildsen, Reuters reported, had been hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with pancreatic cancer. He was 81. (Credit: Getty Images for SBIFF / Matt Winkelmeyer)

A.R. Gurney

Playwright and Pulizter Prize finalist A.R. Gurney died

Playwright and Pulizter Prize finalist A.R. Gurney died June 14, 2017 at his home in Manhattan. He was 86.

Gurney was known for his captivating -- and mostly Off-Broadway -- plays such as "Love Letters," "The Dining Room" and "The Cocktail Hour."

(Credit: Getty Images for American Theater / Craig Barritt)

Adam West

Adam West, star of the 1960s
Adam West, star of the 1960s "Batman" television series, has died. He was 88. A representative for the actor told Variety he died after battling leukemia. His family issued the following statement on Twitter: "Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family" (Credit: 20th Century Fox / Getty Images )

Glenne Headly

Actress Glenne Headly died on June 9, 2017,
Actress Glenne Headly died on June 9, 2017, at age 63. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)

Roger Smith

"77 Sunset Strip" actor Roger Smith, right, died on June 4, 2017. He was 84. According to the agent of his widow, actress Anne-Margret, Smith died after a long battle with a terminal illness. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Gregg Allman

Southern rock pioneer and founding member of the
Southern rock pioneer and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, on May 27, 2017, according to The New York Times. He was 69. Gregg played as the band's lead singer and keyboardist and has been credited for creating the Southern rock of the 1970s, combining genres like jazz, blues, country and rock, the Times writes. (Credit: /)

Roger Moore

Actor Roger Moore, best known for his role
Actor Roger Moore, best known for his role of Bond, James Bond, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, his family said on his Twitter account. "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," the tweet read. The 89-year-old died after suffering from cancer. Moore played the leading role in the Bond movies for 12 years. (Credit: Getty Images / Express / Larry Ellis)

Roger Ailes

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes died on

Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes died on May 18, 2017, Fox confirmed. He was 77. "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," his widow, Elizabeth Ailes, said in a statement to Fox. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise--and to give back."

After 20 years with Fox News, Ailes resigned from his post amid sexual harassment allegations in July 2016.

(Credit: FOX News via Getty Images / Wesley Mann)

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell, the frontman for hard rock bands
Chris Cornell, the frontman for hard rock bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died in Detroit on May 17, 2017, his rep said. He was 52. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a suicide. The rocker was known as the face of one of the leading bands in '80s and '90s grunge music. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Brad Grey

Brad Grey, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures,
Brad Grey, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, died of cancer on May 14, 2017. He was 59. Grey ran Paramount for 12 years until he stepped down in February, after the studio reported nearly $450 million in losses. Grey was also the co-founder of Plan B Entertainment, a film company he established with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2001. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Powers Boothe

"Nashville" actor Powers Boothe, right, died on May 14, 2017, his rep confirmed. He was 68. You may also know Boothe for his role of Gideon Malick in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." His resume also includes stints in "Hatfields & McCoys," "Deadwood" and "24." According to his rep, Boothe died in his sleep from natural causes. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin

Christopher
Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, the best friend and bodyguard of professional street skater Rob Dyrdek, left, and the co-star of MTV's "Rob & Big," died on May 9, 2017, his rep confirmed. He was 45. Boykin was Dyrdek's partner in crime during the show, which ran three seasons and ended in 2008. "We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart," Dyrdek said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)

Jonathan Demme

Oscar-winner Jonathan Demme died on April 26, 2017,
Oscar-winner Jonathan Demme died on April 26, 2017, according to his publicist, Annalee Paulo. He was 73. "The Silence of the Lambs" director, a native New Yorker, died in his apartment in Manhattan. Demme suffered from esophageal cancer, Paulo said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images )

Erin Moran

"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran died in Indiana on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Moran, 56, most notably played Joanie Cunningham, the younger sister of Richie Cunningham (played by Ron Howard), on "Happy Days." She later went on to star in the spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi." According to TMZ, the star likely died from cancer. Autopsy results reportedly revealed that Moran suffered from stage-four cancer, though the report did not specify what type. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Cuba Gooding Sr.

Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead April 20, 2017, in a car on a busy street in Los Angeles, authorities said. The coroner said the cause of death is under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car. Gooding Sr., 72, was known best for the 1970s hit record, "Everybody Plays the Fool." (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin )

Allan Holdsworth

Guitarist Allan Holdsworth died on April 16, 2017,
Guitarist Allan Holdsworth died on April 16, 2017, according to a Facebook post by his daughter, Louise Holdsworth. He was 70. The British rock and jazz musician was best known for his work with the bands Soft Machine and Gong. (Credit: Getty Images for NAMM / Jesse Grant)

Charlie Murphy

Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, a Brooklyn native,
Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, a Brooklyn native, died in his sleep at a New York City hospital on April 12, 2017, suffering from leukemia. He was 57. Murphy, whose younger brother is actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show." (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

John Warren Geils Jr.

John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J.
John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J. Geils Band, died in his Massachusetts home on April 11, 2017. He was 71. Geils Jr. was known for the '80s hits "Love Stinks" and "Centerfold." (Credit: Getty Images / John W. Ferguson)

Don Rickles

Don Rickles died as a result of kidney
Don Rickles died as a result of kidney failure, his publicist said on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Queens-born comedian was 90.

Chuck Barris

Chuck Barris, a game show creator known for
Chuck Barris, a game show creator known for "The Dating Game," ''The Newlywed Game" and "The Gong Show," died on March 21, 2017. He was 87. According to his publicist, he died of natural causes at his home in Palisades in Rockland County. Barris was perhaps known best as the creator and face of "The Gong Show," which aired from 1976 to 1980. (Credit: Getty Images / Amanda Edwards)

David Rockefeller

Billionaire David Rockefeller, the onetime head of Chase Mahattan
Billionaire David Rockefeller, the onetime head of Chase Mahattan Corp. and the head of the famous Rockefeller family, did of congestive heart failure at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York, a spokesman said in a statement. He was 101. (Credit: Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

Jimmy Breslin

Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist, died
Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist, died on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was 88. Breslin, of Queens, chronicled New York City for more than 60 years. (Credit: Alan Raia)

Chuck Berry

Rock 'n' roll songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry
Rock 'n' roll songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry died at age 90 on March 18, 2017, in his home in Missouri, St. Charles County police said. Berry was considered one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll. (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy Hiatt)

Robert Osborne

Robert Osborne, known best as the host of
Robert Osborne, known best as the host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6, 2017. He was 84. TCM's general manager Jennifer Dorian released a statement saying, "Robert's contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time." (Credit: Reuters )

Tommy Page

Singer and music executive Tommy Page died on
Singer and music executive Tommy Page died on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the age of 46. Page's top hit featuring New Kids on the Block, "I'll Be Your Everything," topped music charts in the early '90s. While the cause of death is unclear, friends believe it was an apparent suicide, according to Billboard. (Credit: Getty Images for Pandora / Araya Diaz)

Bill Paxton

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died at the age
Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 due to surgery complications, a family representative announced on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk )

Alan Colmes

Fox News host Alan Colmes died on Thursday,
Fox News host Alan Colmes died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after a brief illness. He was 66. Colmes co-hosted the long-running "Hannity and Colmes" with Sean Hannity. The program helped launch Fox News Channel in October 1996. (Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)

Norma McCorvey

Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane
Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, died at age 69 on Feb. 18, 2017, Reuters reports. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

Al Jarreau

Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits
Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, whose hits included "We're in This Love Together" and "Moonlighting," died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. He was 76. (Credit: Getty Images / Mauricio Santana)

Richard Hatch

Actor Richard Hatch died on Feb. 7, 2017,
Actor Richard Hatch died on Feb. 7, 2017, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager confirmed. He was 71. Hatch was best known for his role of Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series. He also starred in "All My Children" in 1971. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Gries )

Frank Pellegrino

Actor Frank Pellegrino, with notable roles in
Actor Frank Pellegrino, with notable roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," lost a battle with lung cancer on Feb. 1, 2017 at the age of 72. Pellegrino also co-owned the infamous Italian restaurant, Rao's, located in East Harlem. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

John Hurt

Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in
Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt, who starred in "The Elephant Man" and "Midnight Express," died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Jan. 28, 2017. Hurt, 77, was also known for his role of Mr. Ollivander in "Harry Potter." (Credit: Getty Images / Zunino Celotto)

Mary Tyler Moore

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday,
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Moore, a Brooklyn native, was known best for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Ordinary People" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She was 80. (Credit: Getty Images )

Miguel Ferrer

Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19, 2017,
Actor Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19, 2017, at age 61, of cancer, Deadline has reported. Ferrer, the son of Rosemary Clooney (and, hence, a cousin of George Clooney), was known most recently for the role of Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles," though he was also beloved for playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfeld on "Twin Peaks," a character he reprised for the David Lynch-led reboot. His filmography includes "RoboCop," "The Man Who Wasn't There" and "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Eugene Cernan

Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on
Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon, died at age 82, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP )

Dick Gautier

"Get Smart" actor Dick Gautier died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at age 85. Gautier was known for his role in Broadway's "Bye Bye Birdie," but also starred in the "Charlie's Angels" TV series and "Fun With Dick and Jane." (Credit: Getty Images for Pantages Theatre / Angela Weiss)

William Peter Blatty

New York City-native William Peter Blatty died on
New York City-native William Peter Blatty died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. He was 89. Blatty, author of the 1970 novel "The Exorcist," was also the director of "The Ninth Configuration" and "The Exorcist III." (Credit: EPA / Jim Lo Scalzo)

William Christopher

William Christopher, far right, died on Dec. 31,
William Christopher, far right, died on Dec. 31, 2016, at his home in Pasadena, Calif., according to his agent. He was 84. Christopher, who was best known for his role as Father Mulcahy in "M*A*S*H," was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months ago, his agent said. (Credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Debbie Reynolds

Actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016,
Actress Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, just one day after the death of her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds, best known for her starring roles in "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," was 84. Family sources initially reported that Reynolds suffered a stroke. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Carrie Fisher

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, five days after she had a heart attack while in-flight. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ricky Harris

Ricky Harris, the actor who starred in
Ricky Harris, the actor who starred in "Everyone Hates Chris" and "Heat," died on Dec. 26, 2016. He was 54. (Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris)

George Michael

George Michael, the British pop singer who shot
George Michael, the British pop singer who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham!, died at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, his publicist said. He was 53. (Credit: Getty Images / Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor died at
Actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor died at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, 2016. Gabor was perhaps best known for her nine marriages throughout her life. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Kim Kulish )
