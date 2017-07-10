We remember them for their shows – "Nashville" star Powers Boothe – the characters they portrayed and created – Michael Bond (Paddington Bear), James Bond (Roger Moore), Batman (Adam West) the films they helmed ("Rocky" director John Avildsen) – and the music that will remain in rotation – Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell.
Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.
Nelsan Ellis
Joan Lee
Michael Bond
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabe Pressman
Prodigy
John G. Avildsen
A.R. Gurney
Adam West
ADVERTISEMENT
Glenne Headly
Roger Smith
Gregg Allman
Roger Moore
Roger Ailes
ADVERTISEMENT