We remember them for their shows – "Nashville" star Powers Boothe – the characters they portrayed and created – Michael Bond (Paddington Bear), James Bond (Roger Moore), Batman (Adam West) the films they helmed ("Rocky" director John Avildsen) – and the music that will remain in rotation – Gregg Allman, Chris Cornell.

Here, the actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and many more notables we've recently said goodbye to.