Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day apart on Dec. 27, 2016, and Dec. 28, 2016, respectively. (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller)

Comments

More like this

Mariah Carey botched her performance during the New Twitter reacts to Mariah Carey's botched NYE performance Ryan Seacrest was briefly stuck in an elevator Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in elevator under Times Square ball Nick Cannon was hospitalized over the holidays after Nick Cannon leaves hospital after lupus flare

Comments