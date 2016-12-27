Actor Ricky Harris, who starred in

Actor Ricky Harris, who starred in "Everyone Hates Chris" and "Heat," died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. He was 54. (Credit: Getty Images / Jerod Harris)

Comments

More like this

Nicole Celebs share their resolutions for 2017 Raul De Molina of Univision has covered New What it’s like to be live from Times Square on NYE Singer Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey welcome third child

Comments