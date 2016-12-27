Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday of a heart attack, according to his manager, Cindy Ambers. He was 54.

Harris's film and TV credits span "Murder Was The Case," "Heat," "Poetic Justice," "Bones," "Moesha," "Everybody Hates Chris" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

He most recently starred in Thomas J. Churchill's "Check Point" which will be released on Jan. 20.

A native of Long Beach, Harris was also involved in the 1990s West Coast rap scene and contributed to many hip-hop records.

He notably collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre and lent his voice to popular hip-hop songs such as Ice Cube's "Turn Off the Radio" and Snoop Dogg's "W-Balls." Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Warren G and Cedric the Entertainer are among the many hip-hop artists who expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Harris.