After a series of emotional Instagram messages Saturday — the day before a key episode of his reality show “Rob & Chyna” — Rob Kardashian is apologizing to his fiancée.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” Kardashian, 29, one of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clan, posted Monday with a photo of himself and Blac Chyna, 28, standing happily together at some professional event. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

Minutes later he posted a photo of their month-old daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, being bathed. “I am going to get better for you Dream,” he wrote. “You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

Shortly afterward, Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, reposted Kardashian’s first Monday missive. She wrote, using with a heart emoji, “Blac Chyna loves Rob Kardashian.” A recently created second account for her, on which she had posted a promotional clip for Sunday’s episode, was marked private on Monday.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram messages, Kardashian had claimed Chyna not only broke up with him, “but she took the baby also and she took my eggos and my chips and my sweet baby rays BBQ sauce” with her. Amid his other numerous, lengthy posts, he assured, “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me.”