HIGHLIGHTS Reality-TV star reportedly checked himself in Wednesday night

Fiancee Blac Chyna and mom Kris Jenner seen arriving at the hospital to visit him

Rob Kardashian, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality-show clan, has checked out of a hospital after being rushed to the facility Wednesday night with acute diabetes, TMZ.com reports.

The website said Thursday that according to unnamed “family sources,” the 29-year-old, who has long struggled with weight issues, has been eating in excess due to stress over his seemingly turbulent relationship with fiancee Blac Chyna, with whom he has a 7-week-old daughter. The couple stars in the “Kardashians” spinoff show “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna, 28, arrived sometime after Kardashian had checked himself in, said TMZ, which noted that the two have been living separately. Earlier this month, Kardashian and Chyna posted a series of social-media messages indicating that major relationship issues had erupted, though some observers suggested the couple may have been involved in a publicity stunt for the birth episode of their series.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, 61, also arrived separately, with boyfriend Corey Gamble. TMZ posted photos of the two at the unnamed hospital, with Jenner dressed in a camouflage-fatigue jumpsuit with a hood.

Kardashian was hospitalized last December for his type 2 diabetes.