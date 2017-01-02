HIGHLIGHTS Former ‘The View’ host’s messages called president-elect mentally ill, a criminal

Trump, who has feuded with O’Donnell, has not yet responded

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who has shared an on-and-off public feud with Donald Trump over the years, issued highly critical tweets of the president-elect on New Year’s Day.

“TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL,” O’Donnell, 54, tweeted Sunday morning, linking to an MSNBC.com article about the website Politico reporting on Trump, 70, falsely taking credit for jobs that Ford, Softbank and IBM had announced months before the election.

Two hours later, the former “The View” panelist tweeted, “DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE — LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA.” She linked to a CNN story about Trump personally ordering a golf foursome that included Harry Hurt III, author of a 1993 biography critical of Trump, be removed from the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A later O’Donnell tweet, reading “DT IS MENTALLY ILL,” linked to a BuzzFeed.com article about 18-year-old Oregon college student Aria Watson and her photography series “#SignedByTrump,” in which nude or nearly nude models pose with misogynist quotes by Trump painted on them.

As of late Monday afternoon, Trump had not responded on Twitter.

O’Donnell, who began this series of tweets on Saturday, also retweeted several other people’s Twitter posts critical of Trump.