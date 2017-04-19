Tennis superstar Serena Williams has announced she is pregnant.

People magazine Wednesday reported that Williams, 35, posted a now-deleted Snapchat selfie showing herself in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, visibly pregnant, captioned, “20 weeks.”

Williams, the WTA No. 2-ranked tennis player, with 72 career singles titles and more than $84 million in tournament prizes over her career, became engaged in December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams has not posted the news on Instagram or Twitter, where she had noted Tuesday, “I’m speaking at TED on April 25th and you can watch it live in theaters!”