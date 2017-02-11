Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump, Maples' daughter

Marla Maples, left, and Tiffany Trump, Maples' daughter with Donald Trump, attend designer Taoray Wang's morning show on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at the Skylight Clarkson SQ in Manhattan. (Credit: Anne Bratskeir)

Comments

More like this

Alec Baldwin will return to host Alec Baldwin to host 'SNL' tonight for 17th time Rosie O'Donnell's Twitter profile of her face Photoshopped Rosie O'Donnell is trolling Steve Bannon on Twitter The Encores! production of 'Big River' is a dramatically compelling production

Comments