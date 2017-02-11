You just never know who’s going to show at New York Fashion Week.

On Saturday, it was Tiffany Trump and her mom, Marla Maples, who caused a small paparazzi riot at Chinese designer Taoray Wang’s morning show at the Skylight Clarkson SQ on Washington Street.

They were escorted to their front row seats by a throng of security guards and Secret Service types about 10-minutes before the show started. Trump wore a baby pink and white double-faced cashmere coat over a slim, ivory wool Aphrodite dress – both from the designer – and sparkly high heels.

Trump reportedly turned out to support the designer who provided her Inauguration Day ensemble – a white dress and coat. The crowd reaction to Trump, the president’s daughter from his second marriage, was positive, said a source backstage. “Everybody was happy to see her.”

When the show ended, the security posse linked arms and surrounded mother and daughter on the way out.