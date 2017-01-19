Singer Celine Dion, whose “My Heart Will Go On” for the film “Titanic” became a blockbuster hit, has been tapped for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated classic “Beauty and the Beast,” reports Newsday’s Frank Lovece.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be performing a new song, ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever’ for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the Canadian singer, 48, tweeted Thursday.

Her title-song duet with Peabo Bryson for the original film won her the first of her five Grammy Awards. The new song, one of several additions to the soundtrack, is by original composer Alan Menken, who won two of his eight Oscars for the animated film, and three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Tim Rice.

Starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, the film is set for release March 17.