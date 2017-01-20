Chrisette Michele didn't perform as scheduled on Thursday

Chrisette Michele didn't perform as scheduled on Thursday night during Trump's inaugural celebration. (Credit: Getty Images / Leigh Vogel-Pool)

Comments

More like this

Michael Keaton is getting Oscar buzz for his ‘The Founder’ chronicles the building of a fast-food nation James McAvoy stars in ‘Split’ decision on M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller André Holland plays Review: ‘Jitney’ soars in Broadway debut

Comments