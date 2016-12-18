Christmastime is all about the movies.

If Santa cookies, festive music and holiday parties don't get you in the spirit, Netflix most definitely will.

Here are nine Christmas movies available to stream now.

'A Very Murray Christmas' If a massive snowstorm ever leaves all of the city without power, watch this 2015 comedy to figure out what to do. Food, booze and attractive people who can belt out Christmas carols that sound as good as the classics is the recipe to a very Murray Christmas. If your party guests are Miley Cyrus, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, George Clooney and Rashida Jones, you're good to go. (Credit: Netflix)

'Christmas with the Kranks' If you like pratfalls with your eggnog, Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis are there for you via 2004's "Christmas with the Kranks." Based on a John Grisham novel ("Skipping Christmas"), 'tis the season for screwball comedy with Botox jokes and supermarket mishaps. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

'Miracle on 34th Street' Whether or not Christmas still happens in NYC if you fail to watch "Miracle on 34th Street" has yet to be determined. All of Manhattan's holiday notables -- the Thanksgiving Day parade, Macy's and a department store Santa -- are packed into this 1994 remake of the 1947 classic (pictured). (Credit: 20th Century Fox)

'Happy Christmas' Yes, there's more than a little irony in the title of Joe Swanberg's "Happy Christmas" (2014), but those familiar with the intimate films of the budget-minded director ("Drinking Buddies") will arrive at this relationship drama well equipped. At its center is Jenny (Anna Kendrick), a searching 20-something who kicks up emotional dust when staying with her brother (Swanberg) and his wife (Melanie Lynskey). Indie-cred alert: Lena Dunham plays Jenny's friend. (Credit: Magnolia Pictures)

'White Christmas' Many a holiday spectacular hangs its Santa hat on the Christmas Miracle, and 1954's "White Christmas" has that, in addition to plenty of song-and-dance action from the super cast of Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Judy Haynes and Danny Kaye. Watch and you'll be singing the Irving Berlin classic well into the new year. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

'Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes' Don't feel like making the trek into midtown for the annual "Christmas Spectacular"? Stream it for free on Netflix. Not to worry, the screening doesn't leave out any of the dancing, singing, kicklining and holiday cheer. (Credit: MSG / Avi Gerver)

'Love Actually' One of those cozy-blanket kind of films, "Love Actually" follows several relationships, most to predictable conclusions, while providing plenty of charming performances. The huge, A-list cast finds Hugh Grant as a bachelor prime minister, Colin Firth a lonely writer, and Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson a couple past its expiration date. Bill Nighy is at his best as a weathered rocker attempting to chart with a wretched holiday pop song. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

'Scrooged' Bill Murray's late '80s take on "A Christmas Carol," "Scrooged" is pretty well dipped in the decade of decadence. Murray takes on the Ebenezer Scrooge role as a wealthy TV exec and horrible boss, a Gordon Gekko for the Hollywood set. Bonus points from a wonderful cast that includes Bobcat Goldthwait, Robert Mitchum and New York Dolls frontman David Johansen as the Ghost of Christmas Past. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

