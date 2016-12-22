It’s no surprise that TV goes noel-nuts this holiday weekend. Christmas movies fill the usual lineups — Hallmark, HMM, Lifetime, AMC, Freeform, UP — and seasonal series outings proliferate. Here’s our rundown of the biggest festive films and episode marathons.

MAJOR MOVIES

“A Christmas Story” (Christmas Eve at 8 p.m., TBS/TNT) — Jean Shepherd tale restarts every two hours for 24 hours.

“A Christmas Carol” (Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., FXM) — Alastair Sim’s 1951 Scrooge repeats continually through Monday 3 a.m.

Plus: “White Christmas” (Friday night at 2:30 a.m., AMC); “Holiday Affair” (Saturday at 2:15 p.m., TCM); “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Christmas Eve at 8 p.m., NBC/4; Christmas morning at 6, USA); “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945; Christmas Eve at 8 p.m., TCM); “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Christmas Eve at 9:45 p.m., Christmas night at 7:45, Freeform); “Scrooged” (Christmas Eve at 11:55 p.m., Christmas night at 9:55 p.m., Freeform).

FRIDAY’S TOPPERS

Dr. Seuss half-hour “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (8 p.m., NBC/4) gets its final 2016 run.

Among Friday’s Christmas episode marathons (check online listings for more titles):

TBS (6 a.m.-11 p.m.) — “Married With Children,” “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” “Big Bang Theory.”

Decades (8 a.m.-1 p.m., tonight 2-7 a.m.) — “Loretta Young,” “Love Boat,” “Twilight Zone.”

FX (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) — “Two and a Half Men,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Mike & Molly.”

TV One (8 p.m.-2 a.m.) — “Good Times,” “Jeffersons,” “Sanford & Son.”

Plus: Kevin James in “King of Queens” (9:30-11 a.m., TBS; 6-7 p.m., WLNY; 11 p.m.-1 a.m., TV Land), “Bewitched” (10:30 a.m., Logo), “Diagnosis Murder” (11 a.m., MeTV), “Roseanne” (11 a.m.-1 p.m., CMT), “Julia” (noon, Aspire), “Twilight Zone” (noon, plus tomorrow 6 a.m., Decades), “Family Ties” (4-5 p.m., Antenna TV/11.2), “Bones” (5-8 p.m., TNT), “NCIS: Los Angeles” (5-8 p.m., Cloo), “Andy Griffith” (5:30 p.m., TV Land), “Last Man Standing” (6-8 p.m., CMT), “M*A*S*H” (7-8 p.m., MeTV), “The Simpsons” (8-11 p.m., FXX), “Doctor Who” (9 p.m., BBC America), “Murder, She Wrote” (9 p.m., Cozi/4.2), “Barney Miller” (10-11 p.m., Antenna), Festivus on “Seinfeld” (11 p.m., WPIX/11), “Wings” (midnight-1 a.m., Antenna), “Green Acres” (1 a.m., Logo), “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (4 a.m., H&I/9.4).

SATURDAY

Among Christmas episode marathons:

TBS — 4:30-8:30 a.m. includes “New Girl,” plus “Seinfeld” (Festivus at 8); 3-8 p.m. includes “Friends,” “Big Bang Theory.”

Cozi (6 a.m.-10 p.m.) — “Baywatch,” “Knight Rider,” “Little House,” “Hart to Hart,” “Frasier.”

FX (7 a.m.-1 p.m.) — “Two and a Half Men,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Mike & Molly.”

MeTV (9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) — “Have Gun, Will Travel,” “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide.”

Decades (1 p.m.-through Monday) — Tomorrow flashes back to ‘50s (“77 Sunset Strip”), ‘60s (“Patty Duke”), ‘70s (“Police Woman”), ‘80s (“Square Pegs”), ‘90s (“The Pretender”), 2000s (“JAG”).

Antenna (1 p.m.-2 a.m.) — “All in the Family,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Doogie Howser M.D.,” “Addams Family,” “My Mother the Car,” “Bewitched,” “Green Acres,” “Flying Nun.”

Laff (6 p.m.-2:30 a.m.) — “Drew Carey,” “Spin City,” “Night Court,” “Roseanne.”

TV Land (9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.) — “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “King of Queens,” “New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Heroes & Icons (9 p.m.-5 a.m.) — “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” “21 Jump Street.”

SUNDAY

Among Christmas episode marathons:

Decades (continuing through Monday 7 a.m.) — Sunday’s TV runs from ‘50s (“Wagon Train”) to ‘70s (“White Shadow”) to ‘90s (“Dr. Quinn,” “Early Edition,” “Touched by an Angel”).

Cozi — (6-10 a.m.) “Dick Van Dyke,” “Real McCoys,” “Lone Ranger”; (1-11 p.m., except 5-6 p.m.) “Starsky & Hutch,” “Six Million Dollar Man,” “Quantum Leap.”

Antenna (7 a.m.-4 a.m.) — “Rin Tin Tin,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Three’s Company,” “One Day at a Time,” “Alfred Hitchcock.”

TeenNick (7 a.m.-Monday 6 a.m.) — “Drake & Josh,” “iCarly,” “Kenan & Kel,” “Rugrats,” “Ren & Stimpy.”

MeTV (2-7:30 p.m.) — “Gilligan’s Island,” “Family,” “Andy Griffith.”

Fox/5 (7-10 p.m.) — “Bob’s Burgers,” “Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man on Earth.”

TV Land (8 p.m.-1 a.m.) — “Reba,” “Raymond,” “King of Queens.”