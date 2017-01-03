Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year.

The 18th annual fest will once again take place over two weekends -- April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 -- at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

Aside from a brief surprise cameo during husband Jay Z's headlining set in 2010, and again for little sister Solange's appearance in 2014, Beyonce has never played the desert festival. She will headline the second night, with returning veterans Radiohead on Friday and Kendrick Lamar (who first played the fest in 2012) closing out the proceedings on Sunday. All three artists released highly acclaimed new music in 2016.

In addition to the usual emphasis on major dance music acts (Martin Garrix, Steve Angello, DJ Snake) and indie rock (the xx, Father John Misty, Bon Iver), the 2017 lineup is heavy on hip-hop, with Future, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, and Mac Miller all filling out the bill. New Zealand songstress Lorde will return to concert stages after a hiatus, and film-music maestro Hans Zimmer will use the festival to kick off a world tour. Enigmatic Aussie act the Avalanches will play their first Stateside appearances in more than a decade.