Emmys host Stephen Colbert clapped back at President Donald Trump’s award show-bashing tweet calling “every single part” of it “factually inaccurate.”

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES,” the president tweeted Tuesday. Colbert, on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” took the chance to stand up for the 69th annual ceremony.

“This is not something to be sad about. I’m not even sad about it and I was the host of the Emmys,” Colbert said. Sad or not, the late-night host went on to debunk the president’s tweet as, well, #fakenews.

“The Emmys weren’t ‘last night’ from when he tweeted it, they were Sunday night. I checked the TV schedule and he must have been watching ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ” he said, explaining strike No. 1.

The second issue: the ratings. Granted, the ceremony didn’t fare well, but if you want to get technical about it — and Colbert does — it wasn’t the “worst ever.”

Nielsen ratings clocked in an averaged 11.4 million viewers during the Emmys, ever so slightly beating 2016’s all-time low of 11.3 million.

“That’s right! We had the second-worst ratings of all-time. In your face.” Colbert went on to lead his audience in a “we suck less” chant.

Sunday’s ceremony unsurprisingly took aim at the president, with Colbert even calling out Trump’s lack of an Emmy win. “We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump because he was nominated multiple times for ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ but he never won.” He even predicted the ratings would draw the president’s attention, adding that he hoped to achieve “big numbers.”