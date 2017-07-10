After a six-year hiatus, the ninth season of the cringe comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will premiere on Oct. 1, according to a teaser trailer released by HBO on Monday.

In the trailer, Larry David, creator and lead actor for the award-winning show, is seen wearing a Roman senator’s costume — a reference to a statement he made when HBO announced the show’s return: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has received a total of 39 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning in 2003 and 2012, as well as five Golden Globe Award nominations, winning in the “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy” category in 2003.

Filming of the new season began in November, and further details about the show will be revealed on July 26 at the TCA Awards, according to HBO officials.