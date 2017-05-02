The transition from professional wrestler to actor is never a given, but Dave Bautista makes it look easy.

He returns to the role of Drax in the new Marvel space-epic “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” this Friday, and he’s got roles in upcoming Jodie Foster film “Hotel Artemis” and the long-awaited sci-fi sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” opposite Harrison Ford.

For a man standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall and muscles on muscles, getting through the door was a challenge.

“People, especially if they knew me from wrestling, already had this predetermined notion of who I was as a person by seeing and judging my persona on television in wrestling,” Bautista says. “They thought that I was just going to come in through the door growling at everyone.”

Bautista is a soft-spoken man, and onscreen shows a funny and friendly side — in fact, he just might be the funniest part of a funny movie franchise.

amNewYork spoke with Bautista about the film.

How has Drax evolved since the first movie?

He’s much more content now where he is with this group of friends. Drax has gone a long time just feeling nothing but heartbreak and pain over the loss of his family. But now he’s surrounded by people who care about him and he cares about them. So he’s got a newly adopted family that he’s just content with. He’s learning to live and love again, experience new things and happiness.

Have you gotten more comfortable in the role?

That’s been a luxury, stepping into a recurring role. This time I didn’t have to deal with the nerves and the jitters and the intimidation and self-consciousness and the uncomfortable feelings. I really felt confidence. I didn’t have to be self-conscious because I was surrounded by friends now. I’m much more experienced as an actor. I also felt just confidence because Drax is my guy now, he’s my character, he is me.

You’re really funny in the movie. Did you have to work on your comic timing?

I generally have to work on it. I think I had it even from my first auditions. I never realized I had it. But I think I have it just because I’m just a fan of movies, I’m a fan of films. I grew up my whole life watching television and sitcoms. I think that’s where I picked it up. I must have picked some sense of it from watching films and just being a fan.

The movie brought in classic action stars like Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. Did you pick their brains?

I fanboyed out on both of them. I think more with Sly. It’s going back to my younger childhood with “Rocky,” with “First Blood.” I picked his brain about those films and certain scenes within those films. We had some really in-depth conversations about them. ... We weren’t talking about how in-shape and how his abs were in “Rocky 4.” We were talking about the emotional beats in certain scenes in “Rocky 1.”

Where would you like Drax to go from here?

I’d like to really dive deeper into Drax’s background, his history, his race of people, where he comes from, his family. I’d love to do some visuals of Drax’s wife and his daughter that he’s lost, to help the audience connect with and put a name to a face. But otherwise, more great adventures with the whole group of us, all together.