LGBT advocate and actress Debra Messing will be honored at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, the organization announced on Monday.

Messing is the recipient of this year’s Excellence in Media award. Messing has been a vocal supporter of the LGBT community since her role as Grace in the groundbreaking sitcom “Will & Grace.” Past recipients include Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa and Tyra Banks.

The ceremony recognizes reality TV shows, sitcoms, movies and other areas of media for their representations of the LGBT community. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “I Am Cait” and “I am Jazz” are among this year’s nominees.

The GLAAD Media Awards will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.