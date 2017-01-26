Fox Stage Productions' brewing musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada" has locked down two key members of its creative team, signing Elton John and Paul Rudnick to write the stage version of the 2006 Fox comedy.

Grammy winner John already has the ongoing smash musical "The Lion King" under his belt, as well as Tony-winner "Billy Elliot" and Disney's "Aida." Rudnick, a regular contributor to The New Yorker, has written plays including "Jeffrey" and "I Hate Hamlet," with screenplays "Addams Family Values" and "In & Out" also on his CV.

The "Devil Wears Prada" musical, which has been percolating for a few years now, comes from a producing team led by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment, the production company whose CEO is John's husband, David Furnish. In 2013, Fox tapped Broadway veteran McCollum ("Rent," "Avenue Q," "Motown," "Something Rotten!") as part of a joint venture to develop stage versions of Fox properties. The partnership has already yielded family-friendly musical "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," which had a 2016 premiere at Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis; a musical version of "Mrs. Doubtfire" is also in the works.

Based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, "Devil Wears Prada" follows a young aspiring writer who finds herself working for the imperious editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starred in the film, which turned into a major hit and raked in $326 million worldwide.

No casting or production timeline has yet been set for the musical version.