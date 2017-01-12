The Directors Guild of America has nominated first-time

The Directors Guild of America has nominated first-time director Nate Parker for "The Birth of a Nation." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

Comments

More like this

Claire Danes stars in New season brings 'Homeland' back to the city Alec Baldwin may be taking his Donald Trump Alec Baldwin's Trump impression isn't going away soon Idris Elba promotes a competition to win a Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Comments