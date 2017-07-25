A new animated series from the creator of “The Simpsons” will hit Netflix next year, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

“Disenchantment,” written by Matt Groening, will take you to the fictional medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It’ll follow the adventures of a princess named Bean (voiced by “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson) and her best friend Elfo (“Beeriest” actor Nat Faxon) who just so happens to be an elf.

Aside from being royalty, Bean sounds pretty relatable: She’s a young partier who finds herself meeting lots of odd characters, like ogres, sprites, imps, trolls and walruses. Oh, and she has a personal demon named Luci, played by “2 Broke Girls” actor Eric Andre.

“Ultimately, ‘Disenchantment’ will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said in a news release.

According to Deadline, the series has been in the works with Netflix since January 2016. It was picked up for 20 episodes that will be released in two 10-episode installments.

“Disenchantment” is the latest of a few animated ventures for the streaming service, including “BoJack Horseman.”