LOS ANGELES - In a practice that's almost become routine, President-elect Donald Trump has fired back at NBC and "Saturday Night Live" after this weekend's episode that parodied his Wednesday press conference.

".@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!," Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

His tweet comes just a day after Alec Baldwin reprised his popular Trump impression, taking on such subjects as Obamacare and his conflicts of interest. The cold open also poked fun at claims in the unverified Russian dossier that was released this week, letting loose a stream of not-so-subtle urination puns.

It's only the latest in Trump's feud with "SNL" -- in fact, it's not even the first time Trump has accused the NBC show of a "hit job." He's publicly blasted the show, particularly Baldwin's take on him, for the past few months. For his part, Baldwin offered to stop doing the impression... if Trump would release his tax returns.

Most recently, during a "Today" show interview in December, Trump said "SNL" was "a good show" when he hosted in November 2015, "but it's not a good show anymore." "There's nothing funny about it, he added. "The skits are terrible."

"SNL" isn't the only NBC show to recently draw ire from the president-elect. He also took aim at "The New Celebrity Apprentice" (which he is still an executive producer of) after its December premiere, tweeting that host Arnold Schwarzenegger got "'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT." Schwarzenegger responded by telling Trump that he hopes he'll "work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."