HBO's new "Westworld" sci-fi drama and NBC's long-running "Saturday Night Live" sketch comedy led the nominations on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in the television industry, with 22 nods each.

"Westworld" earned key nominations, including best actor for Anthony Hopkins, best actress for Evan Rachel Wood and best drama series.

Also nominated for best drama are AMC's "Better Call Saul"; Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"; Netflix's "The Crown," "House of Cards" and "Stranger Things"; and NBC's breakout family drama "This Is Us."

The nomination for "This Is Us" was the first time since 2011 that a major network has been in the Emmy drama series contest.

Among networks, HBO had the highest overall tally, with 110 nods, followed by Netflix at 91 and NBC at 60.

"Saturday Night Live," which has enjoyed a boost in ratings with its skewering parodies of President Donald Trump and key figures in his administration, will compete for best variety sketch series.

Its stars, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer, landed nods for supporting actress in a comedy, while Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Trump earned him a nomination for supporting actor in a comedy.

In the comedy series race, the new FX show "Atlanta" will face off with returning contenders "black-ish" from ABC, "Master of None" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" from Netflix, "Modern Family" from ABC, and "Silicon Valley" and "Veep" from HBO.

The Emmy awards will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

Here's the list of nominees in the top categories:

Drama series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"House of Cards" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Westworld" (HBO)

Comedy series

"Atlanta" (FX)

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Master of None" (Netflix)

"Modern Family" (ABC)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

"Veep" (HBO)

Limited series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)

"Genius" (National Geographic)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

Drama actress

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Drama actor

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Variety talk series

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"