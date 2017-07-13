New York City fared well during the Emmy nominations Thursday morning, with “Saturday Night Live” and other shows with local ties dominating the list.

“SNL” received 22 nods this year, a tie with HBO’s “Westworld.” The NBC late-night sketch show received several nominations for its cast and guest roles, including one for Alec Baldwin’s memorable Donald Trump impression.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” which film at the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street, are going head-to-head for top variety talk series.

Netflix saw recognition for its scripted series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Master of None.” Both filmed within the five boroughs and are up for top comedy series against major network shows, like HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and “Veep.” But even the big networks saw some NYC love; Queens-set “The Night Of” (HBO) made the list of top limited series nominees.

With a record number of TV shows filmed in the city over the last year, the number of series on the Emmys list with local ties hardly comes as a surprise. According to the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, 56 productions chose the city as their backdrops during the 2016-17 filming season.

The list also included NBC's “This Is Us,” a breakout favorite from last season which, while not filmed in NYC, features scenes of Manhattan.

Several native New Yorkers themselves made the list, too: Alec Baldwin (“SNL”), Kate McKinnon (“SNL”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”), Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”), John Turturro (“The Night Of”), Susan Sarandon (“Feud”), John Lithgow (“The Crown”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”), Tony Hale (“Veep”) and more.

Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Keep your fingers crossed for these NYC favorites.