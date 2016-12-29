HIGHLIGHTS G&S Players unveil politically correct ‘Mikado’

The acclaimed Broadway revival of William Finn’s “Falsettos” will be recorded before it closes on Jan. 8 for future broadcast on PBS as part of the Live from Lincoln Center series. A two-disc cast album (which marks the musical’s first full recording) was also recently released.

Tony-winning actor George S. Irving, who appeared in numerous Broadway shows over the course of his long career including the original production of “Oklahoma!“ in 1943, died on Monday at the age of 94. In 2008, Irving starred off-Broadwayin “Enter Laughing: The Musical,” a reworking of the 1976 flop “So Long, 174th Street” (which he also appeared in and played the same role). In “The Butler’s Song,” a show-stopping second two solo, Irving described how the main character could not come to the phone because “he’s screwing Dolores Del Rio.”

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, which called off a revival of its longtime production of “The Mikado” last year in light of criticism over how white actors portrayed Japanese characters as caricatures, is now premiering a new production of the 19th century English operetta at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Since last year, the company has consulted with Asian-American academics and theater professionals about how “The Mikado” can be presented without causing offense and while maintaining the piece’s authenticity. The new staging includes several Asian-American actors and a new visual design.

BroadwayCon, which attracted more than 5,000 theater geeks to the Hilton Midtown last January despite a snowstorm, will be held next month at the Javits Center from Jan. 27-29. The event will feature live performances, panel discussions, and workshops, some of which will include appearances by the casts of “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Kinky Boots” plus Chita Rivera, Tony Yazbeck, Charles Strouse and Donna Murphy.

MCC searching for transgender performers

The off-Broadwaycompany MCC Theater has launched a casting search for transgender and gender non-conforming performers to be part of Philip Dawkins’ new play “Charm,” which will be produced next fall. “Charm” revolves around an African-American transgender woman who teaches an etiquette class at an LGBTQ community center in Chicago. For more info, visit telseyandco.com.

Batman obsession to be explored in one-man show

A fan’s ultra-geeky obsession with the various film versions of Batman — including those starring Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Christian Bale — will take center stage in “The Dork Knight,” a new one-man play written and performed by Jason O’Connell, which will be produced by the Abingdon Theatre Company beginning Jan. 6. Last year, O’Connell appeared off-Broadway in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Sense & Sensibility.”

Spotted...

Derek Jeter and Paul McCartney at “Hamilton” ... Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman at “Dear Evan Hansen” ... Amy Schumer at “Oh, Hello.”