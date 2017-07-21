The death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on Thursday has left the fate of the band’s tour unknown to loyal fans who expected to see the group in NYC next week.

Citi Field is listed as the second stop on the band’s four-month One More Light World Tour, scheduled to kick off in Massachusetts on July 27. As of Friday afternoon, the Queens venue had heard “no word at this point” on whether or not the July 28 show, featuring performances by Blink-182, Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly, will go on as scheduled, a spokesman said.

Bennington's bandmate Mike Shinoda said on Twitter Thursday that a statement, which most likely addresses whether or not the band will cancel its tour, "will come out as soon as we have one.”

Live Nation Entertainment did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bennington, who often spoke openly about his history with depression and struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, died of an apparent suicide at the age of 41, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Thursday. His body was found in a private home in Los Angeles.

@CitiField Linkin Park concert on 7/28 still on as scheduled or cancelled in light of events? — Marc Everett, MD (@Surgjical) July 21, 2017 Sad irony. Just got email from stubhub telling me don't miss out. Great seats still available fir Linkin Park at Citi Field.#RIPChester .😪 — gail e lichtman (@gailenyc) July 21, 2017 @Ticketmaster With the Linkin Park tragedy are the other bands going to play @ Citifield on July 28th? — Jennifer Magikoko (@JennMagikoko) July 21, 2017

Bennington had been the popular early-2000s band’s vocalist since 1999, belting out hits including “In the End” (2000), “Numb” (2003) and most recently, “Heavy” (2017).

The band’s last performance together was on July 6 at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, England.