No matter how much you love “Friends,” at some point, you’ll have to wake up and smell the Central Perk coffee: Much of the cast didn’t fare well in the television acting realm after leaving the Manhattan-set sitcom.

Friday marked 23 years since the iconically NYC series premiered on NBC. It’s been praised long after its 2004 series finale by fans eager to encourage a reboot, though Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston have made it well-known that’s not on the near horizon.

For most of the crew, “Friends” remains the “glory days” of their careers, whether they’re willing to revisit it or not.

We’re looking back at what the actors have been up to post-“Friends,” combing through their roles that flopped, Emmy nominations and all.