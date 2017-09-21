A lot can change in three decades. In an ever-evolving shift away from predictability, families across America are no longer wondering where the milkman and paperboy are while enjoying their evening TV.

But for “Full House” fans, 2017 feels a lot like 1987, with (some of) the Tanners back in their classic red-door town house in San Francisco. The Netflix remake, “Fuller House,” returned to the streaming service with its third season Friday, the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the original sitcom.

Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) Scott Weinger (Steve Hale) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) returned as reboot regulars, with John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) and the rest of the group showing face occasionally.

In honor of the anniversary, we take a look back at the actors who became quite famous during their run on ABC’s “Full House,” even if they opted out of the Netflix reboot (Yes, you, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Below, we rank the major players based on their post-show success in the world of entertainment.