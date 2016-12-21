Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? If you aren’t sure where to start, you’re in luck.

amNewYork has played several of the year’s biggest releases, so here are our recommendations for last-minute video games to grab before Christmas.

Shots on target In the first-person shooter space, "Battlefield 1," pictured above, stood out for its engrossing short stories from World War I and its diverse online multiplayer options, including era-specific tanks and horses. The return of "Doom" goes in the opposite direction from the grounded war shooter, but is a triumph in its own right. Slaughtering demons on Mars and in Hell is a (shotgun) blast. (Credit: Electronic Arts)

Better with age "Hitman," pictured above, continually added missions throughout the year, and even released a Christmas-themed objective this month for all the stealthy contract killers out there. After missing some important features at launch, "Street Fighter V" has padded out its content and allowed its tight fighting controls to shine. After online bugs at launch, "Watch Dogs 2" is a better experience for those who love "Grand Theft Auto" and TV's "Mr. Robot." (Credit: Square Enix)