Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? If you aren’t sure where to start, you’re in luck.
amNewYork has played several of the year’s biggest releases, so here are our recommendations for last-minute video games to grab before Christmas.
Best bets
Our top-rated game of the year, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," pictured above, is a PlayStation 4 exclusive with a riveting narrative that wraps up the Nathan Drake action-adventure saga.
Multiplatform stealth sequel "Dishonored 2" is a close second. The freedom to play however you want -- violently or not, with or without supernatural powers -- makes it stand out.(Credit: Sony)
Age appropriate
"Pokemon Sun & Moon," pictured above, capped a big year for the 20-year-old franchise with a strong release with a better than usual story on the Nintendo 3DS.
PlayStation 4 exclusive "Ratchet & Clank" successfully rebooted the series with a re-imagining of the original, replete with all sorts of cartoonish weapons.
PC gamers should enjoy "Planet Coaster," which will satisfy fans of the old "RollerCoaster Tycoon" games.(Credit: Nintendo)
Shots on target
In the first-person shooter space, "Battlefield 1," pictured above, stood out for its engrossing short stories from World War I and its diverse online multiplayer options, including era-specific tanks and horses.
The return of "Doom" goes in the opposite direction from the grounded war shooter, but is a triumph in its own right. Slaughtering demons on Mars and in Hell is a (shotgun) blast.(Credit: Electronic Arts)
Better with age
"Hitman," pictured above, continually added missions throughout the year, and even released a Christmas-themed objective this month for all the stealthy contract killers out there.
After missing some important features at launch, "Street Fighter V" has padded out its content and allowed its tight fighting controls to shine.
After online bugs at launch, "Watch Dogs 2" is a better experience for those who love "Grand Theft Auto" and TV's "Mr. Robot."(Credit: Square Enix)
For the sports fans
Although a new baseball game will arrive in three months, "MLB The Show 16" (PS4 only), pictured above, likely can be found for a good deal at most retailers and was the sports game amNY played this year.
"FIFA 17" and "NHL 17" were both solid entries for soccer and hockey fans, respectively, with "FIFA" offering an all-new narrative career mode.(Credit: Sony)
Blasts from recent past
A horde of current-gen remasters released throughout the year, updating visuals of some well-regarded games from the last generation of consoles. They're worth checking out if they were missed when they first came out.
The best among them is "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition," pictured above, the gameplay of which has not aged a bit since its original 2011 release.
"Batman: Return to Arkham" and "BioShock: The Collection" were strong collected editions, too.(Credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Honorable mentions
Other critically-acclaimed games we haven't spent enough time with yet include popular multiplayer shooters "Overwatch," pictured above, "Titanfall 2," "Gears of War 4"; PC strategy standout "Civilization VI"; action role-playing games "Dark Souls III" and "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided"; long-gestating but well-received "Final Fantasy XV" and "The Last Guardian"; Xbox One racer "Forza Horizon 3"; and sports titans "NBA 2K17" and "Madden NFL 17." (Credit: Blizzard Entertainment)