Don’t cry because “Girls” is almost over. Smile because you know how it’ll all pan out for Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna and Jessa in the future.

Jimmy Kimmel revealed a sneak peek of what’s in store for “Girls” on “Live” Wednesday night, and -- major spoiler alert -- the HBO friends end up like your favorite NBC seniors.

Dubbed a 2067 reunion special, the six-minute clip parodies “Golden Girls” and places Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke together again when they’re in their 70s.

A glimpse into the future: Marnie, channeling Blanche, is just as needy as ever. Hannah is still shooting scenes in the nude and fighting a UTI (again). Jessa isn’t taking life too seriously, and Shoshanna is giving off Dorothy vibes.

The biggest jaw-dropping spoiler has to be finding out what happens to Hannah’s baby, who’s fittingly named Hampton, resembles Jimmy Kimmel and ends up finding work as a stripper.

Oh, and Elijah hasn't aged a bit.