There's a chance NYC will win big at the 2017 Golden Globes.

A number of nominees in the major categories feature scenes of the city. Plus, a few stars up for awards, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sarah Jessica Parker, have roots here.

The ceremony is set to be hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It will air at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 on NBC.

'Mr. Robot' The USA Network drama about an underground world of hackers was shot in the city. Filming locations include the Church Avenue F/G stop and Coney Island in Brooklyn, and the Bowery in Manhattan. Rami Malek, who plays hacker Elliot Alderson, is nominated for best actor in a dramatic TV series. Last year, Malek was up for the same award and although he didn't win (Jon Hamm took the award home for his role in "Mad Men"), the show won the award for best dramatic TV series. (Credit: USA) The USA Network drama about an underground world of hackers was shot in the city. Filming locations include the Church Avenue F/G stop and Coney Island in Brooklyn, and the Bowery in Manhattan. Rami Malek, who plays hacker Elliot Alderson, is nominated for best actor in a dramatic TV series. Last year, Malek was up for the same award and although he didn't win (Jon Hamm took the award home for his role in "Mad Men"), the show won the award for best dramatic TV series. (Credit: USA)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Moana' "How Far I'll Go," featured in Disney's "Moana," is nominated for best original song. The track was performed by Alessia Cara, but it was written by "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Credit: Getty Images ) "How Far I'll Go," featured in Disney's "Moana," is nominated for best original song. The track was performed by Alessia Cara, but it was written by "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Credit: Getty Images )

Sarah Jessica Parker, 'Divorce' Sarah Jessica Parker, who lives in the West Village with her husband Matthew Broderick, is among the nominees for best actress in a musical or comedy series for her role in "Divorce." The HBO series, dubbed a "spiritual sequel" to "Sex and the City," is set in Westchester County and finds Parker's character again sexing in the city, including visiting her Columbia University professor fling. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) Sarah Jessica Parker, who lives in the West Village with her husband Matthew Broderick, is among the nominees for best actress in a musical or comedy series for her role in "Divorce." The HBO series, dubbed a "spiritual sequel" to "Sex and the City," is set in Westchester County and finds Parker's character again sexing in the city, including visiting her Columbia University professor fling. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

'This Is Us' Manhattan scenes pop up in NBC's breakout drama "This Is Us" once Kevin decides to quit his Los Angeles job as "The Manny" and move to the city in search of a theater gig. The show is up against "Game of Thrones" and "Stranger Things" for best dramatic TV series. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, and Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, are both up for best supporting actress in a TV series. (Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff) Manhattan scenes pop up in NBC's breakout drama "This Is Us" once Kevin decides to quit his Los Angeles job as "The Manny" and move to the city in search of a theater gig. The show is up against "Game of Thrones" and "Stranger Things" for best dramatic TV series. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, and Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, are both up for best supporting actress in a TV series. (Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff)

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Rebecca Bunch is a high-profile lawyer in NYC ... for a hot minute, at least. Bunch, played by Rachel Bloom, ditches Manhattan and heads to West Covina, California, in the first episode to follow her obsession -- or love interest -- Josh Chan. Bloom is up for best actress in a musical or comedy series for her role on The CW show. (Credit: The CW / Scott Everett White) Rebecca Bunch is a high-profile lawyer in NYC ... for a hot minute, at least. Bunch, played by Rachel Bloom, ditches Manhattan and heads to West Covina, California, in the first episode to follow her obsession -- or love interest -- Josh Chan. Bloom is up for best actress in a musical or comedy series for her role on The CW show. (Credit: The CW / Scott Everett White)

Meryl Streep, ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ Actress Meryl Streep, who listed her Greenwich Village town house in September, is nominated for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." Streep plays a 1940s New York socialite in the film. She's up against Emma Stone, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins and Annette Bening. This is Streep's 30th Golden Globe nomination. (Credit: Paramount Pictures, Pathé and B / Nick Wall) Actress Meryl Streep, who listed her Greenwich Village town house in September, is nominated for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." Streep plays a 1940s New York socialite in the film. She's up against Emma Stone, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins and Annette Bening. This is Streep's 30th Golden Globe nomination. (Credit: Paramount Pictures, Pathé and B / Nick Wall)

John Turturro, ‘The Night Of’ Brooklyn-born actor John Turturro is nominated for best performance by an actor in a TV series for his role in "The Night Of," which was shot and set in NYC. The eight-part HBO mystery series follows a Pakistani-American college student who lives in Jackson Heights and gets sent to prison when a one-night stand ends in murder. Turturro plays an attorney. (Credit: HBO) Brooklyn-born actor John Turturro is nominated for best performance by an actor in a TV series for his role in "The Night Of," which was shot and set in NYC. The eight-part HBO mystery series follows a Pakistani-American college student who lives in Jackson Heights and gets sent to prison when a one-night stand ends in murder. Turturro plays an attorney. (Credit: HBO)

‘The Americans’ The FX series may take place in Washington D.C., but "The Americans" was filmed in Brooklyn, Manhattan. Queens and even Staten Island. Matthew Rhys and Kerri Russell, who play Soviet spies posing as a married couple during Ronald Reagan's presidency, are both up for top Golden Globe awards. Russell, who plays Elizabeth Jennings, is nominated for best actress in a TV drama. Rhys, who plays Phillip Jennings, is nominated for best actor in a TV drama. (Credit: FX) The FX series may take place in Washington D.C., but "The Americans" was filmed in Brooklyn, Manhattan. Queens and even Staten Island. Matthew Rhys and Kerri Russell, who play Soviet spies posing as a married couple during Ronald Reagan's presidency, are both up for top Golden Globe awards. Russell, who plays Elizabeth Jennings, is nominated for best actress in a TV drama. Rhys, who plays Phillip Jennings, is nominated for best actor in a TV drama. (Credit: FX)

‘Mozart in the Jungle’ Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle," a comical backstage look at the New York Symphony, is up for best musical or comedy TV series. Gael Garcia Bernal, who plays maestro Rodrigo, is also nominated for best actor in the category for his role on the show. All three seasons are now streaming on Prime. (Credit: Open Road Films) Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle," a comical backstage look at the New York Symphony, is up for best musical or comedy TV series. Gael Garcia Bernal, who plays maestro Rodrigo, is also nominated for best actor in the category for his role on the show. All three seasons are now streaming on Prime. (Credit: Open Road Films)

Kerry Washington, 'Confirmation' Bronx native Kerry Washington stars in HBO's "Confirmation" about the 1991 sexual harassment case between Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas. Washington, who plays Hill, is nominated for best actress in a limited TV series or movie. (Credit: HBO / Frank Masi) Bronx native Kerry Washington stars in HBO's "Confirmation" about the 1991 sexual harassment case between Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas. Washington, who plays Hill, is nominated for best actress in a limited TV series or movie. (Credit: HBO / Frank Masi)