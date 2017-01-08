See stars at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg
Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Viola Davis
Viola Davis arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)
Chris Pine
Actor Chris Pine arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Hailee Steinfeld
Actress Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)
Felicity Jones
Actress Felicity Jones arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Trace Lysette
Actress Trace Lysette arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Susan Kelechi Watson
Actress Susan Kelechi Watson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Olivia Culpo
Actress Olivia Culpo arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Brad Goreski
Stylist Brad Goreski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Emily Ratajkowski
Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Lilliana Vazquez
Lilliana Vazquez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)
Liz Hernandez
Liz Hernandez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)
Giuliana Rancic
TV personality Giuliana Rancic, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
AJ Gibson
AJ Gibson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)
John Ridley and Gayle Ridley
Writer-producer John Ridley and Gayle Ridley arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Christine Evangelista
Actress Christine Evangelista arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)
Questlove
Musician Questlove arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Scott Mantz
TV personality Scott Mantz arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Natalie Morales
"Today" show anchor Natalie Morales arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
TV personality Sara Gore arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Jenna Bush Hager
TV personality Jenna Bush Hager arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Yvette Nicole Brown
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Louise Roe
TV personality Louise Roe arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Diana Madison
TV personality Diana Madison arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Carly Steel
TV personality Carly Steel arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Renee Bargh
TV personality Renee Bargh arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Ross Mathews
TV personality Ross Mathews arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Debbie Matenopoulos
TV Personality Debbie Matenopoulos arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Karrueche Tran
Model Karrueche Tran arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Nancy O'Dell
TV personality Nancy O'Dell arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Tracey Edmonds
TV personality Tracey Edmonds arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Charissa Thompson
TV personality Charissa Thompson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Lily Collins
Actress Lily Collins arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Kit Hoover
TV personality Kit Hoover arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)