See stars at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon) Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)

Anna Chlumsky Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Anna Chlumsky arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Viola Davis Viola Davis arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Viola Davis arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon) Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)

Chris Pine Actor Chris Pine arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actor Chris Pine arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Hailee Steinfeld Actress Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Octavia Spencer Octavia Spencer arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck) Octavia Spencer arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)

Felicity Jones Actress Felicity Jones arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Felicity Jones arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Trace Lysette Actress Trace Lysette arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Trace Lysette arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Susan Kelechi Watson Actress Susan Kelechi Watson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Susan Kelechi Watson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Olivia Culpo Actress Olivia Culpo arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Olivia Culpo arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Brad Goreski Stylist Brad Goreski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Stylist Brad Goreski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Emily Ratajkowski Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Lilliana Vazquez Lilliana Vazquez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon) Lilliana Vazquez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)

Liz Hernandez Liz Hernandez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin) Liz Hernandez arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: TNS / Jay L. Clendenin)

Giuliana Rancic TV personality Giuliana Rancic, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon) TV personality Giuliana Rancic, wearing Forevermark Diamonds, arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon)

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

AJ Gibson AJ Gibson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck) AJ Gibson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)

John Ridley and Gayle Ridley Writer-producer John Ridley and Gayle Ridley arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Writer-producer John Ridley and Gayle Ridley arrive for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Christine Evangelista Actress Christine Evangelista arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck) Actress Christine Evangelista arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / Paul Buck)

Questlove Musician Questlove arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Musician Questlove arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Scott Mantz TV personality Scott Mantz arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Scott Mantz arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Natalie Morales "Today" show anchor Natalie Morales arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) "Today" show anchor Natalie Morales arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

TV personality Sara Gore arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Sara Gore arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Jenna Bush Hager TV personality Jenna Bush Hager arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Jenna Bush Hager arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Yvette Nicole Brown Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Louise Roe TV personality Louise Roe arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Louise Roe arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Diana Madison TV personality Diana Madison arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Diana Madison arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Carly Steel TV personality Carly Steel arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Carly Steel arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Renee Bargh TV personality Renee Bargh arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Renee Bargh arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Ross Mathews TV personality Ross Mathews arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Ross Mathews arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Debbie Matenopoulos TV Personality Debbie Matenopoulos arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV Personality Debbie Matenopoulos arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Karrueche Tran Model Karrueche Tran arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Model Karrueche Tran arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Nancy O'Dell TV personality Nancy O'Dell arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Nancy O'Dell arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Tracey Edmonds TV personality Tracey Edmonds arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Tracey Edmonds arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Charissa Thompson TV personality Charissa Thompson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Charissa Thompson arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

Lily Collins Actress Lily Collins arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actress Lily Collins arrives for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

