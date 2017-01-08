See Jimmy Fallon host his first Golden Globes ceremony, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, plus find out who wins in the major categories, and see other highlights from the awards show.

Donald Glover of "Atlanta" wins for best TV series, comedy or musical Donald Glover of "Atlanta" wins the Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: FX/Guy D'Alema) Donald Glover of "Atlanta" wins the Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: FX/Guy D'Alema)

Damien Chazelle wins best director for "La La Land" Damien Chazelle wins best director for "La La Land" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette) Damien Chazelle wins best director for "La La Land" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette)

Carrie Underwood and Sting present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Carrie Underwood and Sting present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Naomi Campbell and Matt Bomer present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Naomi Campbell and Matt Bomer present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Timothy Elephant and Drew Barrymore present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Timothy Elephant and Drew Barrymore present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr. present Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr. present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr. present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Tom Hiddleston of "The Night Manager" wins best actor in a limited series or movie Tom Hiddleston, center, of "The Night Manager" wins best actor in a limited series or movie at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: AMC) Tom Hiddleston, center, of "The Night Manager" wins best actor in a limited series or movie at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: AMC)

"Zootopia" wins best animated film "Zootopia" wins best animated film during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Disney) "Zootopia" wins best animated film during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Disney)

Ryan Gosling of "La La Land" wins best actor Ryan Gosling wins best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: TNS/Dale Robinette) Ryan Gosling wins best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: TNS/Dale Robinette)

Ryan Gosling with his award for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Ryan Gosling with his award for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon present Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images) Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon present at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis of "Fences" wins best supporting actress in a motion picture Viola Davis wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: David Lee/Photo credit: David Lee) Viola Davis wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: David Lee/Photo credit: David Lee)

Viola Davis with the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Fences." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Viola Davis with the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in "Fences." (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

"La La Land" wins best original song "City of Stars" from "La La Land" wins the Golden Globe for best original song, during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, seen above. (Credit: Dale Robinette) "City of Stars" from "La La Land" wins the Golden Globe for best original song, during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, seen above. (Credit: Dale Robinette)

"La La Land" wins best original score Justin Hurwitz wins best original score for "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, above, during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette) Justin Hurwitz wins best original score for "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, above, during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Lionsgate / Dale Robinette)

Justin Hurwitz wins best original score for "La La Land," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / MIKE NELSON) Justin Hurwitz wins best original score for "La La Land," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / MIKE NELSON)

Hugh Laurie of "The Night Manager" wins best supporting actor in a limited TV series or movie Hugh Laurie wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited TV series or movie for his role in "The Night Manager," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: The Ink Factory/AMC/Des Willie) Hugh Laurie wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited TV series or movie for his role in "The Night Manager," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: The Ink Factory/AMC/Des Willie)

Hugh Laurie wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited TV series or movie for his role in "The Night Manager," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Hugh Laurie wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a limited TV series or movie for his role in "The Night Manager," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

"The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best limited TV series or movie "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best limited TV series or movie during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr., above, played Simpson, who was found innocent of killing his wife and a friend at his Brentwood, California home. (Credit: FX / Byron Cohen) "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best limited TV series or movie during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr., above, played Simpson, who was found innocent of killing his wife and a friend at his Brentwood, California home. (Credit: FX / Byron Cohen)

"American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best limited TV series or movie during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best limited TV series or movie during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

Sarah Paulson of "The People v. O.J. Simpson" wins best actress, limited TV series or movie Sarah Paulson wins the Golden Globe for best actress, limited TV series or movie, for her role in "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: TNS) Sarah Paulson wins the Golden Globe for best actress, limited TV series or movie, for her role in "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: TNS)

Host Jimmy Fallon performs in the opening sequence for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards along the red car[et outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout) Host Jimmy Fallon performs in the opening sequence for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards along the red car[et outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Handout)

"Atlanta" wins best TV series, comedy or musical "Atlanta" wins the Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: FX/Guy D'Alema) "Atlanta" wins the Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: FX/Guy D'Alema)

Tracee Ellis Ross of "black-ish" wins best actress in a TV musical or comedy Tracee Ellis Ross, starring with Anthony Anderson, wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her role in "Black-ish" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: ABC / Richard Cartwright) Tracee Ellis Ross, starring with Anthony Anderson, wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her role in "Black-ish" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: ABC / Richard Cartwright)

Tracee Ellis Ross wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her role in "Black-ish" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Tracee Ellis Ross wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for her role in "Black-ish" during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

Billy Bob Thornton wins the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama for his role in "Goliath," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / MIKE NELSON) Billy Bob Thornton wins the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama for his role in "Goliath," during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Credit: EPA / MIKE NELSON)

