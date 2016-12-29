With Jimmy Fallon hosting the Golden Globes, you definitely won’t want to miss the 2017 awards show. If you don’t have a television, stream the ceremony online so you still catch all of the jokes, fashions and winners’ speeches.

Big pictures -- like "Moonlight," "La La Land" and "Manchester by the Sea" -- are up for top awards. Plus, many NYC notables, including “Mr. Robot” and “The Night Of," just might bring home a win for the city.

Here’s how to stream red carpet and ceremony when it airs live on NBC on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Twitter

Catch all of the glitz and glam before the ceremony begins with Twitter’s red carpet live stream. “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will be available at goldenglobes.twitter.com between 6 and 8 p.m. Celebrity interviews will include fan-tweeted questions.

NBC

If you have a verified service provider login, you'll be able to stream the ceremony online at nbc.com.live, starting at 8 p.m.