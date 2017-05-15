Governors Ball is only a few weeks away, meaning music festival season is finally upon us.

The annual three-day event, now in its seventh year, will bring some of the music industry’s biggest names (and some pretty impressive eats) to New York City this June.

Throw on some sunglasses and a crop-top or tank and you’re ready to party in the park — almost.

Here’s what to expect at Governors Ball and everything you’ll need to know.

When and where:

Hopefully, you kept your June weekends free. The festival will be held at Randall’s Island Park June 2 through 4.

Who’s performing?

Randall’s Island may or may not freeze for a huge Instagram-worthy #mannequinchallenge when Rae Sremmurd performs “Black Beatles." Chance the Rapper (June 2), Pheonix (June 3) and Tool (June 4) are the headliners, but other must-see performers include Tove Lo, Lorde, Whiz Khalifa and Charli XCX. For the full list of more than 65 artists slated to perform, visit govball.com.

What's on this year's vendor lineup?

Don’t just come hungry, come craving every sweet and savory eat you’ve spotted on Instagram for the past few months. The festival’s food lineup is impressive, with more than 20 of the city’s trendiest vendors setting up shop in the park. Sweet options include Dō, Magnolia Bakery, Dough, Momofuku Milk Bar, John’s Juice and Wowfulls. Luke’s Lobster, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Arancini Bros. and Melt Shop are among the lunch and dinner eats.

Are tickets still available?

General admission tickets for June 2 are sold out, so unless you’re willing to shell out $255 for VIP entry or $305 for a three-day pass, you’re probably not going to get to see Chance the Rapper (maybe) hit the stage with Childish Gambino. General admission tickets for June 3 and 4 ($105 each) are still available for purchase at governorsballmusicfestival.com/tickets.

What you should bring:

Sunscreen, so you get a perfect -- yet safe -- glow that'll make your coworkers envious when you return to the office come Monday morning.

An external charger, because you don't want to be the only one who can't take a selfie next to the Gov Ball sign because you used up your battery power Snapchatting your cup of cookie dough.

A good sense of humor, so you have the perfect reaction when you find yourself caught in the middle of one of the festival organizers' annual pranks.

What you shouldn't bring:

Water. You'll need to put down the vodka at some point, but don't feel the need to load up your pack with water bottles. There are free refillable water stations throughout the festival grounds.

Your wallet. Gov Ball is making it super easy for you to visit the bar and food trucks. Connect your credit card to your electronic entry wristband to purchase items using Gov Ball Cashless -- because you know you'd probably end up misplacing your wallet anyway.

How you can get there:

Randall’s Island is accessible by subway, bus and ferry, so you can party responsibly.

If you choose the subway, take the 4, 5 or 6 train to 125th Street and transfer to the X80 express bus ($6.50 round-trip). The bus takes festival-goers directly to the park entrance.

Manhattan ferries ($20 for a one-day pass, $55 for the weekend) will operate every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Festival shuttle buses will make trips to Randall’s Island from Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg throughout the weekend between 11 a.m. and 4: 30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.