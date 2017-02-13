Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady

Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Comments

More like this

See photos of Demi Lovato and more celebrities Must-see looks from the Grammys red carpet Here's who's performing at the Grammys tonight Sting, and more battle it out for an Critic's picks for best Grammy winners of all time

Comments