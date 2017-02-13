See the Grammy Award winners, performers, presenters and more highlights as James Corden hosts the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Follow the winners, performances and big moments during 59th annual ceremony that honors the year's best music.
Grammys 2017 winners, host James Corden, performances, big moments, more
By Newsday.com Staff
See all the highlights from Sunday's Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden.
Adele
Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for "25," accepts her award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Tamela Mann
Tamela Mann poses in the press room after winning best gospel performance/song for "God Provides" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)
Jay Z and Beyoncé
Hip-hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Chance the Rapper
Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Pentatonix
Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
James Corden
Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Maren Morris
Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo performance for "My Church," poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
The Time
Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Adele and Greg Kurstin
Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Andra Day
Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Solange Knowles
Recording artist Solange Knowles on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
The Time
Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Anderson .Paak
Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)
Anderson .Paak
Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Celine Dion and Adele
Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of the year award for "Hello" to songwriter Adele at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Adele
Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)
Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly
From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Demi Lovato
Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Melina Matsoukas
Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video Grammy for "Formation" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)
Celine Dion
Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Andra Day
Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Gary Clark Jr.
Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Dwight Yoakam
Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album award to recording artist Chance the Rapper for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Sturgill Simpson
Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Little Big Town
Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Tori Kelly
Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
DNCE and James Gorden
Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE, and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Demi Lovato
Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga
Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga
Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga
James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
James Corden and Gina Rodriguez
Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca)
Gina Rodriguez
Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Maren Morris
Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend and more
Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.
Recording artists William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer
Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca)
Beyoncé
Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Rihanna
Singer Rihanna at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Nick Jonas
Singer Nick Jonas at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Daft Punk and The Weeknd
Musicians Daft Punk and The Weeknd at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Melissa Forde, Rihanna and Carrie Underwood
Melissa Forde, singers Rihanna and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Adele
Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Chance the Rapper
Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the best rap album award for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Alicia Keys
Recording artist Alicia Keys performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Little Big Town
Musicians Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Adele
Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Beyoncé
Singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Maren Morris
Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Adele
Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Adele
Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Adele
Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Jay Z and Blue Ivy
Hip-hop artist Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett
Recording artists Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett announce an award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Kelsea Ballerini
Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)
Maren Morris
Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the best country solo performance award for "My Church" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Beyoncé
Recording artist Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Beyoncé
Beyoncé performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles)
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham
Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their song "The Fighter" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Katharine McPhee and The Chainsmokers
Katharine McPhee, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
James Corden
Host James Corden speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Host James Corden speaks onstage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper, center, accepts the best new artist award during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
John Travolta
John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
John Travolta
John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
John Travolta
John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for best new artist from Jennifer Lopez during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)
James Corden
Host James Corden takes a pratfall during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)
NYC, in your inbox.
Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat.