See all the highlights from Sunday's Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden.

Adele Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for "25," accepts her award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Adele, winner of Album of the Year for "25," accepts her award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Tamela Mann Tamela Mann poses in the press room after winning best gospel performance/song for "God Provides" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Tamela Mann poses in the press room after winning best gospel performance/song for "God Provides" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

Jay Z and Beyoncé Hip-hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Hip-hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Adele Recording artist Adele accepts the Record of the Year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele accepts the Record of the Year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Recording artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele Singer Adele accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Adele accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Recording artists Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Halsey and Jason Derulo Recording artists Halsey and Jason Derulo on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artists Halsey and Jason Derulo on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Tamela Mann Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Chance the Rapper Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Pentatonix Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

James Corden Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas and James Corden Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Maren Morris Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo performance for "My Church," poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo performance for "My Church," poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

The Time Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele and Greg Kurstin Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Andra Day Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Solange Knowles Recording artist Solange Knowles on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Solange Knowles on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

The Time Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Anderson .Paak Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)

Anderson .Paak Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Celine Dion and Adele Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of the year award for "Hello" to songwriter Adele at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of the year award for "Hello" to songwriter Adele at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Laverne Cox Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Demi Lovato Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Melina Matsoukas Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video Grammy for "Formation" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video Grammy for "Formation" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

Celine Dion Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Andra Day Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Gary Clark Jr. Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Dwight Yoakam Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album award to recording artist Chance the Rapper for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album award to recording artist Chance the Rapper for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Sturgill Simpson Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Little Big Town Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Tori Kelly Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

DNCE and James Gorden Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE, and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE, and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Demi Lovato Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

James Corden and Gina Rodriguez Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Beyoncé Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca)

Gina Rodriguez Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Maren Morris Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend and more Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Little Big Town Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. Recording artists William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca)

Beyoncé Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Rihanna Singer Rihanna at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Rihanna at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Nick Jonas Singer Nick Jonas at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Nick Jonas at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Daft Punk and The Weeknd Musicians Daft Punk and The Weeknd at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musicians Daft Punk and The Weeknd at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Melissa Forde, Rihanna and Carrie Underwood Melissa Forde, singers Rihanna and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Melissa Forde, singers Rihanna and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Adele Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Chance the Rapper Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the best rap album award for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the best rap album award for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Alicia Keys Recording artist Alicia Keys performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Alicia Keys performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Little Big Town Musicians Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musicians Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Adele Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Beyoncé Singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Maren Morris Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Adele Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Hip-hop artist Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Hip-hop artist Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Bruno Mars Recording artist Bruno Mars performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett Recording artists Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett announce an award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett announce an award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Kelsea Ballerini Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Ed Sheeran performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)

Maren Morris Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the best country solo performance award for "My Church" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the best country solo performance award for "My Church" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Beyoncé Recording artist Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Twenty One Pilots Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Beyoncé Beyoncé performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Beyoncé performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles)

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Twenty One Pilots Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Paris Jackson Paris Jackson attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Paris Jackson attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their song "The Fighter" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their song "The Fighter" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Katharine McPhee and The Chainsmokers Katharine McPhee, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Katharine McPhee, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Carrie Underwood attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

James Corden Host James Corden speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Host James Corden speaks onstage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden speaks onstage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper, center, accepts the best new artist award during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Chance the Rapper, center, accepts the best new artist award during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

John Travolta John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

John Travolta John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

Paris Jackson Paris Jackson speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Paris Jackson speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

John Travolta John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper accepts the award for best new artist from Jennifer Lopez during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Chance the Rapper accepts the award for best new artist from Jennifer Lopez during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)