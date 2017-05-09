The Grammys are coming to NYC.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, The Academy announced Tuesday.

The ceremony last took place in New York City in 2003. It’s been held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the past 14 years.

“MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history — and we think the 2018 Grammys will be a perfect addition to that great legacy,” James L. Dolan, Madison Square Garden Co. executive chairman, said in a statement.

The Academy teamed up with Spike Lee to make the official announcement via social media. A video clip on the Recording Academy’s Facebook page featured New York artists touring musical landmarks in the city, including Apollo Theater in Harlem and Jay Z’s Marcy Projects in Bed-Stuy, and answering the question, “What is New York?”

The 60th Anniversary #GRAMMYs are heading to The Garden! pic.twitter.com/wODAyd3ZZN — MSG (@TheGarden) May 9, 2017

“I’m honored to be a part of this homage to the city I love, that is welcoming the 60th anniversary of the Grammys into its big warm arms,” Lee said in a news release.

The city is expected to see an estimated $200 million in economic profit with the ceremony’s return, according to the release.

“It is incredibly exciting that Music’s Biggest Night will return to the world’s greatest city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

The ceremony is slated to air live on CBS at 7:30 p.m.