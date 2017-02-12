Beyoncé and Adele are going head-to-head on Sunday during the Grammys in an awards show ceremony you won’t want to miss. Both are up for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year. Plus, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, John Legend and other top artists are slated to perform.

The ceremony, to be hosted by James Corden, will air at 8 p.m. on CBS. Here’s how you can watch online.

CBS

The only official streaming option for the ceremony will be available via CBS All Access. You can tune in at cbs.com/all-access starting at 8 p.m. to watch live on your computer, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or mobile device. You’ll need a verified service provider login.

Grammy.com

If you’re more interested in red carpet fashion, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, you’ll want to head to live.grammy.com. A free live stream will begin at 3 p.m., but it will not include live footage from the ceremony.

E! News

E! News will stream a live 360 video from the red carpet starting at 4 p.m. Hosted by Will Marfuggi, the video will include can’t-miss fashion and celebrity interviews. The stream will only be available on the E! News mobile app.

Social media

Be sure to follow the Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) and CBS (@CBS) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for further live coverage.