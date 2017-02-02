HIGHLIGHTS Abby Mueller to take over Carole King role in ‘Beautiful’

Clive Owen set for Julie Taymor’s revival of ‘M. Butterfly’

Having a tough time winning the digital lottery for $10 tickets to see “Hamilton”? A member of my immediate family swears that she has tried the lottery every day for a year without luck. Beginning this week, the number of $10 seats available for each performance has doubled to 46. “I’m happy to report that ‘Hamilton’ is, indeed, for everyone,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. 20,000 seats are also sold at $10 a piece annually to NYC high school students.

Abby Mueller, sister of Jessie Mueller (who originated the role of Carole King in the musical “Beautiful” and won a Tony for her performance), will take over her sister’s former role on March 7. Canadian actress Chilina Kennedy, who is currently playing King, will join the show’s touring cast when it plays Toronto this summer and then return to the Broadway cast.

Owen set for Taymor’s revival of ‘M. Butterfly’

English actor Clive Owen (“Closer,” “The Knick”) will lead a Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s 1988 race relations drama “M. Butterfly” directed by Julie Taymor. This will mark Taymor’s first show on Broadway since she was unceremoniously dismissed from “Spider-Man.” Inspired by the Puccini opera “Madama Butterfly,” the play concerns a French diplomat who is entranced by a mysterious Chinese opera singer (a part originally played by B.D. Wong).

Actors Fund opening new health center

Late press agent Samuel J. Friedman, who already has a Broadway theater named in his honor, is not done getting recognition. A health center for the arts and entertainment community named in his honor will open in March at the Actors Fund headquarters in midtown. It will be operated in partnership with Mount Sinai Doctors.

Andrea Burns getting off her feet

Not long ago, there was speculation that Gloria Estefan would join the Broadway cast of her bio musical “On Your Feet!” and play her mother. However, it was confirmed this week that Andrea Burns (who originated the role) will play her last performance on Sunday and be replaced by Doreen Montavio, who is currently a member of the show’s ensemble.

Spotted ...

Toni Collette at “The Present” ... Harvey Fierstein at “Dear Evan Hansen” ... Leah Thompson at “Beautiful.”