"Hamilton" fans, if you weren't planning on tuning into Super Bowl LI, you will want to rethink your Feb. 5.

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played the Schuyler sisters in the original "Hamilton" cast, will reunite on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston for a performance of "America the Beautiful," the NFL announced on Friday.

The musical's official Twitter account confirmed the news the same day by tweeting, "This year, on Feb. 5th, Houston becomes the greatest city in the world for the @Superbowl w. #TheSchuylerSisters!"

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also took to social media to celebrate the news, posting a FaceTime screenshot of himself and Soo, Goldsberry and Jones on Twitter.

"When you FaceTime your friends from [🇬🇧] because they're practicing their SONG FOR THE SUPERBOWL (WHAT?!)" Miranda tweeted on Friday.

When you FaceTime your friends from 🇬🇧 because they're practicing their SONG FOR THE SUPERBOWL (WHAT?!) pic.twitter.com/2rKARtaUW6 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 27, 2017

The Schuyler sisters are in good company with a solid list of other Super Bowl performers. Country singer Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem, while Lady Gaga will bring even more of New York City to the stadium during the halftime show.