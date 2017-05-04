Harry, Hermione and Ron will (finally) come to the States next year.

The award-winning “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” production will be coming to Broadway’s Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018, the producers announced Thursday.

The play, set years after the final J.K. Rowling “Potter” book, has been a hit in London since it premiered last year, winning nine Laurence Olivier Awards.

Details on the Broadway cast, performance schedule and ticketing information will be revealed at a later date, according to the producers.

Conceived by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the script was also published last year. The book sold 2 million copies in North America during its first two days, according to its publisher, Scholastic.

The Lyric Theatre, where “Spider-Man” took flight until its January 2014 close, is currently undergoing a massive renovation in preparation for the new production.

Despite the original series ending in 2007, and films ending four years later, Rowling has crafted several stories within the Harry Potter universe, including the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which was released last year.

A sequel is scheduled for a November 2018 release.