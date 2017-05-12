Repeat after us, Potterheads: Accio, “Harry Potter” prequel.

The summoning charm would come in handy for J.K. Rowling right about now, whose rare, handwritten “Potter” prequel was stolen during a burglary in Kings Health, England, according to police.

West Midlands police called on “Harry Potter” fans to help locate the “extremely valuable,” double-sided postcard in a tweet on Friday.

The author responded, urging her followers not to purchase the prequel if it happens to pop up in an online auction.

“PLEASE DON’T BUY THIS IF YOU’RE OFFERED IT,” Rowling tweeted, explaining that the manuscript had been auctioned for charity. “Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it.” According to BBC, the card sold for 25,000 pounds (roughly $32,100) at a Sotheby’s auction in 2008.

We are asking #HarryPotter fans to help share our appeal after a rare Harry Potter prequel by @jk_rowling was stolen https://t.co/NLH79kAoLf — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 12, 2017

"The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police,” West Midlands police said in a statement.

Police said the card had been removed from private property sometime between April 13 and 24.

The prequel delves into the lives of James Potter and Sirius Black a few years before the storyline of “The Boy Who Lived” begins.