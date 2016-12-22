Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), flanked by

Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), flanked by fellow mathematicians Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), meet the man they help send into orbit, John Glenn (Glen Powell), in "Hidden Figures." (Credit: 20th Century Fox Film / Hopper Stone)

Comments

More like this

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parke in this scene Christmas TV schedule: What to watch, when Sandra Hüller and Peter Simonischek star in the ‘Toni Erdmann’ tackles the strong bond of parenthood Dave Johns and Hayley Squires star in ‘I, Daniel Blake’ depicts a bureaucratic nightmare

Comments